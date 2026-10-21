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Patrick Mahomes Reveals His Favorite Regular-Season Win Ever

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Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes revealed his favorite regular-season win of his career while speaking to reporters on Tuesday.
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KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - OCTOBER 12: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after a touchdown against the Detroit Lions during the second quarter in the game at Arrowhead Stadium on October 12, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has won a lot of games throughout his 10-year NFL career.

In fact, he just tied the legendary Tom Brady for the fastest to win 100 games by a quarterback. Mahomes has an incredible overall record of 117-35 including the postseason. He and the Chiefs are currently undefeated in 2026 at 5-0.

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Reveals Favorite Regular-Season Win

While speaking to the media on Wednesday, Mahomes was asked if any of his regular season victories stand out as a favorite. He revealed that it was Kansas City’s 31-21 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 17 of the 2019 season. However, it wasn’t because of the Chiefs beating the Chargers, but rather the Miami Dolphins beating the New England Patriots at the same time.

“I didn’t even play that good of a game, but the Chargers game that we won — and the Dolphins winning at the same time,” Mahomes said. “I remember being on the field, and it wasn’t even about us and me winning the game, but hearing the fans and how excited they were getting. You just knew subconsciously that the Patriots had lost and we were going to get that home-field in the playoffs.”

Fans in attendance of the Chiefs-Chargers game were closely monitoring the Dolphins-Patriots matchup, because a Miami win gave Kansas City the No. 2 seed in the AFC. Before the NFL switched things up, both the No. 1 and 2 seed received bye weeks heading into the postseason. CBS broadcaster Kevin Harlan famously called both games at the same time on television.

Mahomes Preparing for a Tough Matchup vs. Seattle Seahawks

The Chiefs’ Week 7 game against the Seahawks on “Sunday Night Football” could be one of the best games of the season. This will be the second time Mahomes has played in Seattle, the first being back in 2018 when Kansas City fell to the Seahawks 38-31. Mahomes talked about the lessons he learned from that game.

“I think I’ve only played there once, and it was Sunday night,” Mahomes said. “I remember it being very loud and them having a lot of passion. I might have been too amped up early in the game. I think that’s stuff you learn from as you go through your career. You got to be able to manage your emotions, and manage the entire emotion of the stadium. Just go out there and execute, especially early in games in an environment like this.”

Nick Roesch Nick Roesch covers the NFL for Heavy Sports, with a focus on the Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, and Los Angeles Chargers. He previously covered the Chiefs for USA TODAY Sports' Chiefs Wire, and all 32 NFL teams for A to Z Sports. Roesch's career in sports media spans 10 years. More about Nick Roesch

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Patrick Mahomes Reveals His Favorite Regular-Season Win Ever

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