Chiefs’ Matchup vs. Seahawks Just Got Tougher After Latest Report

The Kansas City Chiefs are preparing to take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

After that, Kansas City’s schedule gets a bit more challenging. Three of its next four games will be on the road, including back-to-back away matchups against the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos.

Seattle Seahawks Expected to Get RB Zach Charbonnet Back for Week 7 Matchup vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs’ matchup against the Seahawks will be on “Sunday Night Football” — which will be Kansas City’s third primetime game of the season.

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet has a strong shot to return from injury and play against the Chiefs. Charbonnet tore his ACL during the NFC divisional playoff round last season.

“Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet has a legitimate chance to make his season debut in Week 7 vs. Kansas City, multiple sources say.”

Charbonnet is one of the best dual-threat backs in the NFL. Throughout his three-year career, he has recorded 1,761 rushing yards, 693 receiving yards on 95 receptions, and 22 total touchdowns.

Charbonnet was Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III’s backup during that span, and often substituted in for Walker on third downs. The Seahawks’ backfield has been inconsistent with Walker gone, which could provide Charbonnet an opportunity to become the lead back.

Kenneth Walker III Will Look to Make Statement Against His Old Team

When the Chiefs head to Seattle in Week 7, Walker may have revenge on his mind. Though the two sides didn’t part with any ill will, Walker could have extra motivation to show out against his former team — especially in their stadium.

The Seahawks drafted Walker in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He took over as the team’s starter midway through his rookie year, en route to rushing for 1,050 yards and nine touchdowns. Throughout his four-year Seattle tenure, Walker racked up 4,092 rushing yards, 1,089 receiving yards, and 37 total touchdowns.

After winning Super Bowl LX (which Walker was MVP of), the Seahawks had to give out several large contracts to key players. They ultimately decided Walker was one they would have to pass on. Seattle may end up regretting that decision, averaging just 3.8 yards per carry as a team this season. As for Walker, he is having an MVP-worthy year with a 6.2 yards per carry average and 621 total yards from scrimmage.