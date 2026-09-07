Patrick Mahomes Sends Heartwarming Private Message to Grieving Chiefs Media Member

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes reached out privately to a member of the Chiefs media community after learning his family was going through a difficult time.

Tucker Franklin, content manager for KC Sports Network and a longtime Kansas City media member, announced on social media that his father, Doug Franklin, unexpectedly passed away last week.

Franklin received an outpouring of support after sharing the news. Among the messages waiting for him was one Mahomes sent directly on X.

Franklin later shared a screenshot of their exchange and explained what the quarterback’s gesture meant to him.

“I think it’s easy to wonder if the quarterback of your favorite team is actually a good guy,” Franklin wrote. “We don’t have to wonder about that in KC [red heart emoji].”

Patrick Mahomes Tells Tucker Franklin ‘Chiefs Kingdom Is With You’

Mahomes kept his message brief but made it clear the Chiefs community supported Franklin as his family mourned.

“Praying for your family, man,” Mahomes wrote to Franklin. “Chiefs and chiefskingdom is with you!”

Franklin responded by telling Mahomes how much he appreciated hearing from him.

“Man, thank you so much for reaching out. Means more than you’ll know. I appreciate you,” Franklin wrote, adding a red heart emoji.

Mahomes reacted to Franklin’s response with a heart emoji.

Franklin has become a familiar voice for Chiefs fans through his work with KC Sports Network. The outlet has more than 33,000 subscribers on YouTube, where Franklin has participated in detailed video breakdowns covering full Chiefs seasons and playoff runs.

He also co-hosts “That Football Show” alongside Sports Illustrated writer Matt Verderame. Franklin has recently been absent from the podcast while attending to family matters.

Mahomes’ message came as the quarterback also has a family matter unfolding away from the field involving his father, former Major League Baseball pitcher Patrick Mahomes Sr.

Patrick Mahomes Sr. Asks Court for Permission to Attend Chiefs Games

This is beautiful. Mahomes reached out himself privately to send condolences. Also shows you how intimate the Chiefs fan base, community, and Kansas City itself is. Once in a generational super star on an off the field. https://t.co/DZkl11nBpL — Chase Snyder (@ChasingSnyder) September 7, 2026

Mahomes Sr. is seeking court approval to travel out of state to watch seven of his son’s NFL games, according to a motion filed Friday in the 7th District Court in Tyler, Texas.

Court records show Mahomes Sr. requested permission to travel to games in Kansas City, Missouri; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Cincinnati, Ohio.

The filing states that Mahomes Sr. understands he must submit to urinalysis testing whenever his supervision officer requests it before and after each trip.

According to the motion, Mahomes Sr. has completed 160 hours of community service as well as a 16-week outpatient treatment program through Cenikor, a nonprofit organization that provides substance use disorder treatment and behavioral health services.

A Smith County community supervision officer verified that Mahomes Sr. is currently complying with his probation conditions, according to the filing. He remains under continuous monitoring through an ankle device.

In July, Mahomes Sr. asked the court to replace the ankle monitor, saying the device had caused swelling, skin irritation and tissue damage.