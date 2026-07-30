Patrick Mahomes Sr. Pleads With Judge For Major Probation Change After Brutal Injury

Patrick Mahomes Sr. is asking a Texas court to replace his court-ordered ankle monitor after claiming the device caused severe swelling, skin irritation and tissue damage.

According to court documents filed in Smith County and obtained by KLTV, the father of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II requested permission to use an in-home portable alcohol monitoring device instead of wearing a SCRAM ankle bracelet. His attorney argued the current device has caused significant medical issues despite Mahomes Sr. remaining compliant with the conditions of his probation.

The request comes several months after his probation was extended and weeks after he received court approval to travel to Missouri for a family milestone.

Patrick Mahomes Sr. Seeks New Probation Device After Medical Concerns

Court records state that Mahomes Sr. first contacted his attorney on July 2 with concerns about the ankle monitor.

According to the filing, his attorney observed significant skin irritation around the device and photographed the injury.

The attorney also stated that Mahomes Sr. has remained in compliance with all conditions of his supervision.

As concerns about the injury grew, Mahomes Sr. was instructed to provide both a blood sample and a hair follicle sample because topical medications used to treat the irritation could potentially affect readings from the monitoring device.

By July 6, court filings state the swelling had worsened.

Mahomes Sr.’s attorney noted that the ankle monitor could no longer be loosened or moved and advised him to seek medical treatment immediately.

He visited a clinic in Lindale, Texas, that same day.

According to a letter submitted to the court, a physician documented “severe pain, swelling and damage” caused by the ankle monitoring device attached to Mahomes Sr.’s right ankle.

The physician recommended that the device be loosened and moved to his left ankle but noted the clinic could not remove it.

Longtime MLB Star Requests In-Home Monitoring Instead

According to the filing, Mahomes Sr. met with a representative from the monitoring company on July 7.

The ankle monitor was transferred to his left ankle, although court documents note that he had previously experienced similar issues on that leg as well.

Photographs documenting the injuries were included as exhibits with the court filing.

Because of those recurring problems, Mahomes Sr.’s attorney is asking the court to replace the ankle monitor with an in-home portable alcohol monitoring system.

The request comes shortly after another court order required Mahomes Sr. to submit additional blood and hair follicle testing following discrepancies between readings from his ankle monitor and his vehicle’s ignition interlock device.

The court ordered that testing on July 15.

Patrick Mahomes Sr. Recently Received Approval for Family Trip

The latest filing follows another recent court decision involving Mahomes Sr.’s probation.

In June, a Smith County judge approved his request to travel from Texas to Missouri so he could attend granddaughter Sterling Mahomes’ first dance recital.

According to court records, the judge allowed the trip from June 5 through June 7 under several conditions, including reporting to his probation officer for urinalysis testing before leaving Texas.

In the travel request, Mahomes Sr.’s attorney told the court his client had remained compliant with probation requirements.

“[Mahomes Sr.] is current on his community service restitution and has 26.25 hours of his 160 hours remaining,” the filing stated.

The attorney also said Mahomes Sr. continued participating in treatment through Cenikor and was expected to graduate from the program on June 2.

“He has had no issues with drug and alcohol testing and continues to remain on top of all his requirements of probation,” the filing stated.

Mahomes Sr. pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated in September 2024 and received five years of probation. In March 2026, a judge extended that probation by two years following allegations that he violated its conditions on New Year’s Day.