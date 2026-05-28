Patrick Mahomes Offers Rare Insight into Injury From Chiefs’ OTAs

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is practicing with the team during OTAs this week as he continues to work back from an ACL tear late last season.

On Thursday, May 28, the two-time MVP spoke with media members and offered some insight into his experience on the field after what was, for him, an unprecedented injury in his football career — NFL or otherwise.

“Patrick Mahomes on his mobility being limited this week while participating in the Chiefs’ OTA practices, similar to when he’s played through ankle injuries: ‘It makes me sit through the pocket [and] go through reads. I’m trying to use it to my advantage,'” Taylor reported via X.

Justin Fields Getting Up to Speed in Chiefs’ Offense Alongside Patrick Mahomes This Summer

Whether Mahomes will be back in time for Week 1 in mid-September remains an open question, and one that neither the team nor quarterback is likely to answer until just days ahead of game-time against the Denver Broncos on September 14.

If Mahomes can’t go, it will be backup quarterback Justin Fields.

“We, of course, knew of each other, but we didn’t really communicate before coming here. So I’m excited to learn from him,” Fields said of Mahomes. “I’m already kinda picking his brain a little bit and just observing how he goes about things in the meeting room, on the field, stuff like that.”

Head coach Andy Reid said the Chiefs handpicked Fields because they believe he can actually win them games in Mahomes’ absence.

The Chicago Bears selected Fields with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2021 draft. He has started 53 games for three teams in the five seasons since (Chicago, Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Jets). Kansas City sent the Jets a sixth-round pick in March in exchange for Fields, who has one season remaining on his current $40 million deal.

Chiefs Face Questions on WR Rashee Rice and TE Travis Kelce, as Well as Behind Them on Depth Chart

Who Mahomes and Fields will throw to is among the most significant questions facing the Chiefs as they move into summer work.

Wide receiver Rashee Rice is currently in jail for a violation of his probation via a positive test for marijuana. He is in the early stages of a 30-day sentence and recently underwent knee surgery that would have kept him out for two months with regular rehabilitation.

However, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Rice won’t get that same type of medical attention while behind bars, which could complicate his recovery. Kansas City did not add any real help to the wide receiver room during the draft or free agency, save for Cyrus Allen of Cincinnati in Round 5.

The team is also yet to add a tight end alongside/behind Travis Kelce after he announced his return for a 14th professional campaign in 2026.

“Kelce plays much more slot receiver than true tight end, while Noah Gray and Jared Wiley have not moved the needle behind him,” ESPN’s Ben Solak wrote this week. “As the Chiefs commit to a better rushing attack, they need skill position players who can block.”

Solak described Kansas City as perhaps the NFL team most in need of an upgrade to the TE room, suggesting a trade with the Bears for Cole Kmet as an option.