Brittany Mahomes Shares 3 Words for Patrick Mahomes After Chiefs Beat Broncos

Patrick Mahomes’ entire family was in attendance as the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Denver Broncos in Week 10.

After the game was over, his wife, Brittany Mahomes, reposted a photo of her husband celebrating the victory on her Instagram story. She captioned it with a sweet note that read: “Love this guy🥹.”

In a different post, Brittany Mahomes also shared several photos of her and Patrick’s biggest fans — their two children Sterling Skye and “Bronze” — with the message: “Still going💯.”

In just over 24 hours, the latter already has over 157,500 likes, as well as many comments complimenting the kids and their outfits.

Patrick Mahomes did not respond to either message publicly, but did send out a few celebratory photos — including the one Brittany first reposted — with a typical caption of his: “W. ⏰”

Brittany Mahomes Reveals Favorite Part of Chiefs’ Week 10 Win Over Broncos

The day after the outing on November 11, Brittany Mahomes took to social media again to reveal her favorite part of the Chiefs’ Week 10 victory over the Broncos. Spoiler alert, it had nothing to do with the football game itself.

“My favorite part of the game yesterday were these sleepy snuggles🥹🥹🥹,” she wrote on her Instagram story, with a photo of Bronze Mahomes cuddling up with Mama on her chest.

Brittany and Patrick both also shared a couple of videos from what looked to be an activity-filled Veterans Day.

Bronze absolutely flies down a slide in one, popping right back up when he gets to the bottom — showing off that Mahomes athleticism already.

In the other, Sterling goes down a much wider slide backwards on her stomach. She then gets up and scampers off, most likely to restart the entire process.

The Netflix documentary series, “Quarterback,” gave viewers a behind-the-scenes look at Patrick Mahomes’ life. Within it, he noted that it can be difficult to enjoy family time during the season.

That’s what Mondays and Tuesdays tend to be for, especially when Monday is a federal holiday.

After all, the life of a football player isn’t easy. And moments like these are necessary to recharge the batteries and remember who you’re playing for in the midst of a long and grueling NFL campaign.