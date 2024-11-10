Chiefs HC Andy Reid Offers Leo Chenal Hilarious Gift After Game-Winning Block

The Kansas City Chiefs are 9-0 and win number nine was secured courtesy of linebacker Leo Chenal and the special teams department — who blocked the Denver Broncos’ game-winning field goal attempt in order to end Week 10.

“I’m getting way too old for this, men,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid began while addressing the locker room after the victory. He then credited his team with “sticking with it” versus Denver and asked if it was Chenal or George Karlaftis who got their hand on the ball during the field goal try.

The Chiefs locker room quickly confirmed that “Leo” did, to which Reid joked: “Leo, I’ll treat you to a cheeseburger.”

Coming from Coach Reid — who is best known for winning football games and enjoying a good cheeseburger — there may be no greater praise than that.

Chiefs LB Leo Chenal Says Special Teams Department Has Been Talking About Getting a Blocked Field Goal ‘For a While’

Chenal had his moment in the sun after the win over the Broncos as he addressed the media during the postgame show.

“It was just a good push by everybody, and I got through,” the Chiefs linebacker told reporters. “We’ve been talking about it for a while, winning one of those, and we did it in a big moment.”

Chenal also gave all the glory to “Jesus Christ,” admitting that he himself was “praying for something to happen” as Denver set up for their final field goal attempt. Ironically, the third-year draft pick answered his own prayers.

“You feel the weight of the moment,” he said. Later, Chenal added that every blocked field goal requires a “team effort.”

“They have to respect [Justin] Reid on the outside, they got to respect our [other] guys rushing on the outside and in the middle,” he explained. “It’s not like they can just lean heavy to one guy. So, it’s a big credit [to] George [Karlaftis] — he’s doing what he’s doing right beside me all the time. He’s always getting good pressure. Anytime I get my hand near it, George is right there… But yeah, it’s a big team effort.”

Chiefs Depth & Team Mentality Keeps Producing Wins

You can say what you want about the Chiefs’ victories in 2024. Yes, a lot of them have come right down to the wire.

Having said that, Chenal’s response really exemplifies why Kansas City keeps winning close games — teamwork.

This roster has been hand-selected by general manager Brett Veach and Andy Reid, and it’s not always the most talented players that fill the roles. Instead, the Chiefs target the right fits, and those perfect fits have turned KC into one of the deepest rosters in football — if not the deepest.

No player wants the spotlight or the credit when they do well. No player cares about stats or personal achievements. Each and every week, they all prioritize winning, and it starts with team leaders like Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, but you also hear that same mentality when listening to Chenal.

Not once did Chenal take credit for saving the day and blocking the final Broncos field goal. He praised his teammates, the coaches and a higher power, but he never complimented himself.

That’s why the Chiefs are still undefeated and that’s why a new player seems to step up each and every game. They do it because it’s required of them.