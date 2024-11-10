Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Issues Warning to Teammates About Bills Matchup

Shortly after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the division-rival Denver Broncos in Week 10, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes issued a statement about what it will take to defeat Kansas City’s Week 11 opponent, the Buffalo Bills.

“We’ve gotta keep getting better,” Mahomes told CBS Sports’ Melanie Collins after the game. “Obviously, we’re gonna go back and watch this (game) and try to learn from it, but it’s gonna take our best football in order to win that game (against the Bills).”

Buffalo defeated the Indianapolis Colts 30-20 in Week 10 to improve to 8-2 on the season. If the regular season were to end after this week, the Bills would be the N0. 2 seed in the AFC.

The Bills have scored 30+ points in four straight games and have scored under 30 points just three times this season. Buffalo’s high-powered offense, which is quarterbacked by Josh Allen, will be a tough matchup for Kansas City’s defense, which has given up over 20 points just two times this season.

Kansas City’s matchup against Buffalo will take place on Sunday, November 17 at 3:25 p.m. Central Time and will be available to watch on CBS.

Chiefs Defeat Broncos in Dramatic Fashion in Week 10

The Chiefs defeated the Broncos 16-14 in Week 10 to improve to 9-0 on the season.

Kansas City, which was trailing Denver until the fourth quarter, sealed the victory with a blocked field goal as time expired. The field goal, which was a 35-yard attempt by Broncos kicker Wil Lutz, who would have given Denver a 16-14 lead had Lutz made it. Instead, Kansas City linebacker Leo Chenal blocked the field goal, which kept the Chiefs’ win streak alive.

In the win at Arrowhead Stadium, Mahomes completed 28-of-42 pass attempts for 266 yards and one touchdown. This marked the second straight game that Mahomes did not commit a turnover.

Leading Kansas City’s backfield was veteran Kareem Hunt, who carried the ball 14 times for 35 yards. He also caught seven passes on 10 targets for a team-high 65 yards. Tight end Travis Kelce had a team-high eight catches on 12 targets for 64 yards and caught one touchdown.

Overall, the Chiefs’ defense did give up some big plays and allowed Denver to convert on 53% of its third downs. But the unit surrendered just 260 total yards of offense, which included just 78 yards on the ground.

X Users Reacted to Chiefs’ Win Over Broncos

Users on X, formerly Twitter, reacted to the Chiefs’ stunning victory over the Broncos.

“I was sitting at my son’s soccer game as every dad was watching the #broncos and #chiefs game on their phone. After the kids’ game ended a boy ran to his dad and asked if the Broncos won. As the father showed his phone to his son, he said … ‘Watch this. This is how you know Patrick Mahomes sold his soul to the devil.'” James Palmer of Underdog Fantasy wrote.

“The Broncos were on the doorstep of upsetting the undefeated Chiefs at Arrowhead. What happened next? Chiefs block what would’ve been a game-winning field goal as time expired. Reid: “It’s…something that we work on like crazy.” Winning teams win,” Michelle Steele of ESPN wrote.