Latest Patrick Mahomes Ranking Put on Blast by Media Personality

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has never faced as much uncertainty in his career as he is right now.

That is largely due to him coming off a torn ACL and LCL in his left knee, an injury that he sustained during Week 15 of the 2025 season. Although he is said to be well ahead in his rehab, how he will hold up and perform in 2026 remains to be seen.

Mahomes has also faced criticism for his declining statistics over the past three seasons. He set an extremely high bar early in his career, and several different factors have contributed to him not duplicating those numbers as of late.

Patrick Mahomes Ranked Behind Joe Burrow on 2026 Top 100 Players List

Pete Prisco of CBS Sports recently released his annual top 100 players list. Topping it for the 2026 season is Los Angeles Rams edge rusher Myles Garrett. Coming in at No. 7 is Mahomes, who was first on the list in 2025.

Three other quarterbacks — Matthew Stafford (No. 2), Josh Allen (No. 3), and Joe Burrow (No. 5) — ranked ahead of Mahomes. “First Things First” host Nick Wright was good with Stafford and Allen being over Mahomes, but took exception with Burrow.

“Having Joe Burrow ranked ahead of Patrick Mahomes on any quarterback list is an unacceptable opinion,” Wright said. “Stafford — he just won MVP, so be it. Josh Allen — there is no injury concerns because he never misses games. He’s consistently productive. Now, Patrick clocks him in the playoffs every year, but Patrick missed the playoffs last year. It’s not how I’d have it ranked, but that’s fine.”

“Patrick tore his ACL last year and played more games than Joe Burrow did,” Wright continued. “Patrick has won two league MVPs, Joe’s won none. Patrick’s been to five Super Bowls, Joe’s been to one. Patrick’s won three, Joe’s won zero. Patrick’s overall historical numbers far outstrip Joe Burrow’s. The recent numbers when Burrow’s had the statistical explosion have not coincided with the team (the Cincinnati Bengals) winning.”

Patrick Mahomes Is Held to Higher Standard Than All Other QBs

After having so much success early in his career, it has become difficult for Mahomes to live up to the standards he has set. If he doesn’t meet those expectations, he gets often gets labeled as declining or regressing. However, most of his down years are as good or better than other quarterback’s best years.

It’s true that over the last few years Mahomes has not put up his usual gaudy stats. That can be attributed to having a lot of moving pieces around him, due to both salary cap and injury restraints. Wright went on to point out that Mahomes’ postseason success more than makes up for the decline in his regular season numbers.

“I think Patrick would take more of a hit for the mediocre statistical regular seasons the last three years, if the two years prior to this one he hadn’t instantly gone back to Mahomes-level stats in the playoffs,” Wright said. “It’s not just that they were winning Super Bowls and going to the Super Bowl, it was that his numbers were exceptional in those playoffs games. He, in every game except the loss against Jalen Hurts (Super Bowl LIX), thoroughly outplayed the opposing quarterback.”