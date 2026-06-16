Chiefs’ Remaining ‘To-Do List’ Revolves Around Patrick Mahomes

The Kansas City Chiefs will enter training camp next month with a few unresolved issues.

That isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Every team has some question marks somewhere on their roster, and there is still a long way to go until Week 1 of the regular season.

Kansas City Chiefs’ Remaining ‘To-Do List’ Begins With Preparing Justin Fields to Start in Place of Patrick Mahomes

Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report recently created to-do lists of tasks he feels each NFL team still needs to check off. When it came to the Chiefs, one of the three bullet points he gave them was to prepare Fields to start at quarterback in place of Mahomes, even if it ultimately isn’t needed.

“With Patrick Mahomes’ latest contract extension, the Kansas City Chiefs’ heaviest offseason lift is now done. Though everything else the team must continue to address still involves its franchise quarterback. As of now, Mahomes’ timetable isn’t known. Considering he suffered a torn ACL and LCL in December, the odds of him being Kansas City’s starting quarterback to open the 2026 campaign remains in doubt. In the meantime, the Chiefs’ offense must be built around Fields.”

A lot of confidence has been gained over the past month in Mahomes being under center in Week 1. However, that doesn’t mean the Chiefs should push all their chips into that happening. Mahomes will be fine with limited reps during training camp. Fields, who Kansas City acquired back March, needs all the work he can get.

Finding Starting RT, Adding Veteran WR Rounds out Chiefs’ to-Do List

The other two tasks on Sobleski’s list were also with Mahomes in mind. The Chiefs need to decide on a starting right tackle, and add a veteran to their wide receiver corps.

“The unit isn’t settled at right tackle, either. KC’s coaching staff wants an open competition between Jaylon Moore, Esa Pole and undrafted rookie Khalil Benson. Furthermore, the Chiefs’ wide receivers shouldn’t be considered a reliable group. Aside from fifth-round rookie Cyrus Allen, who is a good fit in the slot, Kansas City didn’t add anything to the position and should consider all available options to provide a boost. Is a Tyreek Hill reunion possible?”

It’s ok that the Chiefs will use training camp to decide who will start for them at right tackle. That is part of what camp is for, and they have three strong candidates in Moore, Pole, and Benson. Moore could have an advantage as a veteran, but Pole and Benson have youth and athleticism of their side.

Kansas City appears to be taking a patient approach to its wide receiver group. There are a slew of young guys — such as Jalen Royals, Cyrus Allen, Jeff Caldwell, and Andrew Armstrong — who will have the opportunity to step up and prove themselves. Rashee Rice is expected to be ready for camp, and Xavier Worthy and Tyquan Thornton should have elevated roles in 2026.

There are a lot of variables that could shake out negatively in the Chiefs’ WR room. Rice and Worthy both had surgical procedures during the offseason, and Rice has had continuous off-the-field issues. It is also possible that none of the young guys pan out in a significant matter. In any of the events happening, Kansas City could certainly bring in a veteran. As Sobleski mentioned, Hill has been linked to the team all offseason long.