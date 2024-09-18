Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Discusses Kareem Hunt Friendship & Past ‘Mistakes’

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II never lost touch with running back Kareem Hunt after the 2018 domestic violence incident that led to his release.

“Obviously, Kareem was a close friend of mine while he was here — just being in the same draft class and everything like that, he came to my wedding,” Mahomes told reporters on September 18. “But obviously he went to Cleveland, has had a good career there. Has learned and become a better person, and I’m glad to have him back now.”

Head coach Andy Reid actually revealed the fact that Hunt attended Mahomes’ wedding prior to the Chiefs QB speaking on Wednesday. That ceremony occurred in March of 2022, well after Hunt’s Kansas City departure.

“Everybody has friends that make mistakes, and obviously some are bigger than others,” Mahomes explained after being asked why he chose to keep in touch with Hunt. “But at the same time, you want to make the person better. You want to see them taking the right steps to become a better person for themselves, their family and the rest of society. I think you’ve seen that with Kareem. And so, I’ve stayed in touch with him just to see how he’s doing, how his family is doing and everything like that.”

The two-time NFL MVP also noted that Hunt has been able to “keep his nose clean” in Cleveland since the incident in 2018. Something Coach Reid pointed out as well.

“At the end of the day, I just root for the person to keep becoming a better and better person, and the football is secondary,” Mahomes expressed. “I’m glad to have him back in the building.”

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Says Team Will Miss Isiah Pacheco’s ‘Energy’ Most of All

Although Mahomes appears to be happy to see Hunt in the building, it’s no secret that the feeling is bittersweet with Isiah Pacheco officially being transferred to the injured reserve on September 18.

“You said it, the energy that [Pacheco] brings, the way he runs the football, the way he pops up, he’s always [a] positive mindset,” Mahomes said, regarding the loss of Pacheco. “[Replacing him is] going to take other guys to step up.”

“It starts with me,” the three-time Super Bowl champion signal-caller went on. “I got to bring that mindset. I got to play better football [and] put guys in better positions. But at the same time, I have to keep the energy going.”

“That’s a special thing that [Pacheco] does,” Mahomes added. “I don’t think one person can do that [in his absence].”

As for his message to Pacheco ahead of a long road to recovery, the Chiefs QB wasn’t worried about the running back’s motivation or desire.

“If I know anything, I know that man is going to be getting after it,” Mahomes said. “It’s going to be more about the trainers having to hold him back than him not getting in and getting the work because he loves it so much.”

He also predicted that Pacheco would be back “sooner rather than later.”

Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco Given 6-8 Week Timeline After Successful Surgery

There was an injury update on Pacheco courtesy of NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport on September 18.

#Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco underwent successful surgery today from Dr. Robert Anderson, the noted foot and ankle expert in Charlotte, sources say. No complications, no ligament issues. His timeline to return remains at least 6 weeks up to 8 weeks. https://t.co/mZCci46Cb8 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 18, 2024

“Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco underwent successful surgery today from Dr. Robert Anderson, the noted foot and ankle expert in Charlotte, sources say,” Rapoport relayed. “No complications, no ligament issues. His timeline to return remains at least 6 weeks up to 8 weeks.”

Along with Hunt’s practice squad signing, Kansas City promoted Keaontay Ingram to the 53-man roster ahead of Week 3. He’ll join undrafted rookie Carson Steele and veteran Samaje Perine in the running back for the Chiefs’ initial post-Pacheco matchup with the Atlanta Falcons.