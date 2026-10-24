Patrick Mahomes’ Former Teammate Calls Out ‘Demeaning’ Claim About His Kenneth Walker Signals

Former Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz pushed back on ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky after the former NFL quarterback suggested Patrick Mahomes was using hand signals to help running back Kenneth Walker III identify defensive fronts.

Orlovsky shared a video from ESPN’s “NFL Live” on X, breaking down what he believed was nonverbal communication between Mahomes and Walker during running plays.

Schwartz, who won Super Bowl LIV with Kansas City, took issue with the suggestion that Walker needed help identifying defensive alignments.

“This feels incredibly demeaning to Kenneth Walker that you think he needs to be told what a simple 4 down front is and how that’s going to be blocked,” Schwartz wrote on X.

The exchange comes as Walker has emerged as one of the NFL’s leading rushers through the first five games of the season.

Mitchell Schwartz Questions ESPN Analyst’s Breakdown of Patrick Mahomes’ Signals

This feels incredibly demeaning to Kenneth Walker that you think he needs to be told what a simple 4 down front is and how that’s going to be blocked. And what a Bear front is, etc. Like he doesn’t know how to read basic defensive fronts and find the DL he’s supposed to key. https://t.co/bFMcQapcX8 — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) October 24, 2026

Orlovsky suggested Mahomes was communicating blocking information to Walker before the snap, pointing to different hand gestures the quarterback appeared to make against defensive fronts.

“There’s definitely some communication non-verbally that Patrick’s giving Kenneth Walker when it comes to the run game,” Orlovsky said.

The ESPN analyst said he believed Mahomes used his left hand to signal how the Chiefs planned to block certain defensive alignments.

In one example, Orlovsky pointed to Mahomes making a fist against a four-man defensive front. He interpreted the gesture as an indication that the running play would stay to the front side behind a double-team block.

Orlovsky also highlighted a play against a five-man front in which Mahomes appeared to hold up one finger.

“I think those hand signals are a way where Patrick is communicating to Kenneth Walker, ‘This is what the run game blocking is, code-wise or call side,’ and it’s giving him an advantage of what to expect when it comes to those blocks,” Orlovsky explained.

He also addressed whether opposing defenses could use the signals against Kansas City.

“And just for Chiefs fans, this isn’t something that’s going to make you predictable, or teams are going to be able to steal it,” Orlovsky said.

Schwartz disagreed with the analyst’s interpretation, arguing that identifying defensive fronts and understanding blocking assignments are basic responsibilities for an NFL running back.

“And what a Bear front is, etc. Like he doesn’t know how to read basic defensive fronts and find the DL he’s supposed to key,” Schwartz wrote.

The former offensive tackle spent six seasons with the Chiefs from 2016 through 2020 and played alongside Mahomes during Kansas City’s Super Bowl championship run following the 2019 season.

Kenneth Walker’s Strong Start Gives Chiefs Another Offensive Weapon

Walker has produced impressive numbers since joining Kansas City after spending his first four NFL seasons with the Seattle Seahawks.

Through five games, Walker leads the NFL with 665 rushing yards on 106 carries, averaging 6.3 yards per attempt. He has also scored eight total touchdowns.

Orlovsky has praised his production, recently arguing on “The Pat McAfee Show” that Walker deserved MVP consideration ahead of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Walker continued his strong start in Kansas City’s 22-6 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, rushing for 128 yards and two touchdowns.

The performance came ahead of his first matchup against Seattle since leaving the organization.

Walker helped the Seahawks win Super Bowl LX last season before joining the Chiefs, setting up a return to the stadium where he spent the beginning of his professional career.

Patrick Mahomes Sends Message to Kenneth Walker Before Seahawks Reunion

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Mahomes addressed Walker’s upcoming return to Seattle during his media availability on Wednesday, October 21.

The Chiefs quarterback acknowledged the significance of the matchup for his teammate and made it clear that Kansas City would support him.

“He knows we’ve got his back,” Mahomes said.

Walker spent four seasons with Seattle before joining Kansas City, making Sunday’s matchup his first opportunity to face his former team.

The Chiefs will face the Seahawks on Sunday, October 25, at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. Central Time on “Sunday Night Football.”