Patrick Mahomes Shares Sweet Moment With His 3 Kids During Chiefs Training Camp

Patrick Mahomes had some familiar faces cheering him on as he continued preparing for his return to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes, brought their three children — Sterling Skye, 5, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon, 3, and Golden Raye, 1 — to Chiefs training camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Brittany shared photos from the family outing on Instagram on Aug. 11, showing the children spending time with their dad on the field and meeting Chiefs mascot K.C. Wolf.

The Mahomes’ Kids Join Dad on Field at Chiefs Training Camp

Brittany documented the family’s visit with several photos from training camp, according to People magazine.

The children high-fived K.C. Wolf before getting a chance to spend time with Mahomes on the field following practice. Brittany also shared posed family photos from the day.

The Mahomes children dressed for the occasion.

Sterling wore a red cheerleader-style outfit with her name on it, while Bronze sported a Chiefs T-shirt. Golden wore a gold onesie with “Mahomes” written across the front. Brittany kept her training-camp look casual with Adidas separates.

Brittany captioned the Instagram carousel with red and yellow heart emojis representing the Chiefs’ colors. Mahomes responded to his wife’s post with a red heart emoji.

The family visit came as Mahomes continues preparing for what could be his first regular-season game since suffering a major knee injury late in the 2025 season.

Patrick Mahomes Revealed His Kids Motivated Him During Injury Recovery

Mahomes tore the ACL and LCL in his left knee late last season and underwent surgery in December.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid revealed on Aug. 5 that his quarterback sometimes spent seven hours per day working on his rehabilitation. Mahomes and Reid announced on July 24 that the quarterback had been cleared to participate in training camp without restrictions.

Mahomes later admitted that the early stages of his recovery were particularly difficult because the injury affected his ability to be active with Sterling, Bronze and Golden.

“Honestly, the toughest part was at the beginning, not being able to get up and chase my kids around,” Mahomes told reporters. “I know it sounds crazy, but being a dad and being active, I always want to be around my kids and playing and stuff like that. That was tough.”

Regaining that ability became another milestone in his recovery.

“But once I was able to do that, it kinda motivated me to keep getting better and better,” Mahomes continued. “So, when Bronze has a T-ball game, or Sterling is playing soccer, I can be out there with them. I always knew I was going to get back to [training camp]. Just because of my mindset and the people around me. Once I was able to do that, it mentally helped me get through this process.”

The 3-Time Super Bowl Champion Says Fatherhood Changed His Training Camp Perspective

Mahomes has also said becoming a father has changed how he views his time at Chiefs training camp.

At 30, Mahomes is now among the more experienced players on Kansas City’s roster. He told People that perspective has made him appreciate parts of camp he might have taken for granted earlier in his career.

“You have to enjoy the moments,” Mahomes said. “To have that different perspective, now being a father is to enjoy the little moments and enjoy the time at camp, enjoy the cafeteria, because all of a sudden you’re going to look up, you’re not going to be coming back here.”

For now, Mahomes is focused on getting ready to play again.

The quarterback has said his rehabilitation left him feeling physically stronger, and a Week 1 return remains his goal. Kansas City opens its regular season against the Denver Broncos on “Monday Night Football” on Sept. 14.

“I feel stronger than I’ve ever felt, as far as strength and lifting [weights],” Mahomes told reporters. “I feel amazing.”

After months spent rehabilitating inside the Chiefs’ facility, Mahomes said simply returning to the field has been meaningful.

“I’m excited just to be able to play football,” Mahomes said. “I’ve been seeing cinderblock walls rehabbing every single day in Kansas City. Now, to be on that practice field with my teammates, it’s going to be a lot of fun.”