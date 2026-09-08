Andy Reid Officially Confirms Patrick Mahomes’ Week 1 Status

It has seemed like a forgone conclusion that Patrick Mahomes will start at quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs Week 1, but it has not been set it stone.

That changed on Tuesday when coach Andy Reid spoke to the media and officially confirmed that Mahomes will play Week 1 against the Denver Broncos on “Monday Night Football.”

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes set to achieve his goal of playing Week 1 vs. Broncos

Mahomes spent the 2026 offseason bound and determined to be ready to play in the season opener. When he tore the ACL and LCL in his left knee in Week 15 of 2025, Mahomes had surgery the very next day before the swelling became too prevalent.

He then began rehabbing immediately. Back in March, just 100 days post surgery, Mahomes shared a training video of him dropping back and throwing the ball downfield. In May he participated in OTAs as much as the Chiefs would allow him to. During mandatory minicamp in June, Mahomes did everything except for 11-on-11 work.

When training camp kicked off in late July, Mahomes was fully cleared for all football activities. He took every snap with the first team offense throughout camp, but was held out of preseason out of an abundance of precaution. Mahomes will now take the field in Week 1 of the regular season and attempt to remain healthy for the duration of 2026.

Mahomes Will Begin the Season Without His Starting LT

Unfortunately, Mahomes has already been dealt a tough hand before the season even begins. Reid told the media on Tuesday that left tackle Josh Simmons will likely miss Week 1 against the Broncos with a back injury. Starting in his place is expected to be Kahlil Benson, who signed with Kansas City as an undrafted free agent during the offseason.

A UDFA making his NFL debut is worrisome enough, but when you combine that with having to protect Mahomes as he returns from a major injury, it makes for an unsettling thought. On top of that, Denver has one of the best pass rushes in the league. Hopefully Mahomes is able to get the ball out quickly when he drops back to pass.

Mahomes can also lean on his new rushing attack. The Chiefs signed running back Kenneth Walker during free agency, who is expected to add big-play ability and be a three-down workhorse. Rookie Emmett Johnson, who was impressive during preseason, could also factor in a bit.