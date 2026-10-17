Patrick Mahomes Makes His Feelings Clear About Wife Brittany’s Latest Career News

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a two-emoji response to wife Brittany Mahomes after she shared photos from an Adidas shoot on Instagram on Thursday, October 15.

Brittany, 31, posted a collection of pictures featuring several Adidas outfits, including workout gear she modeled inside a weight room.

“Archives never expire ☺️,” Brittany captioned the Instagram carousel.

Patrick, also 31, made his feelings clear in the comments, leaving two heart-eyes emojis.

“😍😍,” the three-time Super Bowl champion wrote.

The Chiefs quarterback wasn’t the only familiar name to react to Brittany’s post. Several friends and family members also left messages supporting the mother of three.

Patrick Mahomes Joins Familiar Names Reacting to Brittany’s Adidas Photos

Brittany’s Instagram carousel featured several looks from her partnership with Adidas, including a black unitard with the company’s signature white stripes.

Another photo showed the former soccer player doing bicep curls in a black sports bra and leggings. Other pictures featured additional workout outfits in black, navy blue and burgundy.

Sports broadcaster Erin Andrews reacted to the pictures with a one-word message.

“Meeeow,” Andrews wrote.

Charissa Thompson also joined the conversation, commenting, “There she isssss.”

Patrick’s younger brother, Jackson Mahomes, recognized Brittany’s work in the gym.

“She been in the gym!!🔥🔥,” Jackson wrote.

Tavia Hunt, the wife of Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt, added three heart emojis.

The October post wasn’t the first time Patrick publicly supported Brittany’s Adidas partnership.

In August, Brittany shared another collection of photos from the shoot as part of a collaboration with Dick’s Sporting Goods.

“kinda chic to keep it OG @adidastraining #OriginalsSport,” she captioned the earlier post.

Patrick responded to that Instagram carousel with three heart-eyes emojis.

“😍😍😍,” he commented.

The August post came while Patrick was participating in Chiefs training camp at Missouri Western State University.

Brittany Mahomes Recently Received High Praise From Kylie Kelce

Kylie Kelce also recently praised Brittany for her contributions to women’s sports.

During an appearance on the “IMO” podcast, hosted by Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson, Kelce highlighted Brittany’s involvement with professional women’s soccer in Kansas City.

“Brittany Mahomes is a great example,” Kelce said. “What she’s done for women’s sports and women’s soccer in the Kansas City area is so impressive.”

Brittany acknowledged the compliment in an Instagram story.

“Thank you!!! 🙏🏻🤍@kykelce,” Brittany wrote.

Brittany is a founding co-owner of the Kansas City Current, a ver popular franchise in the National Women’s Soccer League.

She joined sports executives Angie and Chris Long in 2020 to help bring professional women’s soccer back to Kansas City.

Patrick later joined the Current’s ownership group in 2023, expanding the couple’s involvement with the organization.