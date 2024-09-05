Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Drops 2-Word Hype Message Ahead of Week 1

Are you ready for some Kansas City Chiefs football?

On the morning of September 5, hours away from the NFL Week 1 Thursday night face-off with the Baltimore Ravens, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II got the KC community going with an electrifying hype video on social media.

Although the caption simply read, “Year 8⏰,” the video sent a message of its own.

First off, Mahomes chose the instrumental from the NF song, “The Search,” for the background music. A lyrical masterpiece that discusses the beginning of a “long journey” and “searching” for something more immaterial in life, while also keeping fame and fortune in perspective.

Second, the video included voice-over quotes about the Chiefs becoming a “dynasty” and chasing a third-straight Super Bowl title — a legendary feat that no NFL franchise has ever managed — with memorable statements from award-winning sportscaster Jim Nantz, NFL legend Tom Brady and commissioner Roger Goodell among others.

All the while, highlights of Mahomes and his Chiefs teammates play within the video throughout.

Needless to say, this post appeared to hype up fans ahead of the 2024 NFL kickoff. In just about four hours, the X video already has over one million views and over 33,000 likes.

Chiefs Are 5-1 in Week 1 Games With Patrick Mahomes as the Starting Quarterback

Considering their general dominance during the Mahomes era, it should come as no surprise that the Chiefs are 5-1 in Week 1 since he’s taken over at quarterback.

“The most important numbers from Mahomes and his team during Week 1 come in the win column,” A-to-Z Sports Kansas City reporter Charles Goldman outlined ahead of the 2024 opener. “Before the 2023 NFL season, the Chiefs had never lost a Week 1 game with Mahomes as the starting QB. The one-point loss to the Detroit Lions gave Mahomes his lone blemish, a 5-1 record.”

Having said that, Goldman did remind that last year’s opener was played without fellow superstars Travis Kelce and Chris Jones — and with wide receiver Kadarius Toney. The latter made multiple game-changing blunders in that Week 1 outing, including a dropped pass that was intercepted and returned for a touchdown.

In terms of Mahomes’ play during Week 1 games. Per Goldman, he’s been nothing short of phenomenal.

“Mahomes has completed 142 passes on 208 attempts (68.3% completion percentage) for 1,768 yards, 20 touchdowns, one interception, and a near-perfect 125.6 passer rating in Week 1 games,” the reporter wrote on September 5. “[Mahomes] previously held the record for the most touchdown passes without an interception in Week 1 games in NFL history, until Kadarius Toney forgot that he had hands against the Lions. He’s had three or more touchdown passes in five of the six Week 1 games that he’s played in.”

Chiefs Currently 3-Point Favorites Over Ravens on FanDuel Sportsbook

With gametime getting closer and closer, the betting odds via FanDuel Sportsbook appear to have settled at -3 in favor of the Chiefs. While Kansas City’s win probability sits at 59% according to Heavy’s projections powered by our Quarter 4 AI model.

The over/under for this Week 1 clash is currently sitting right around 47 points.

Quarter 4 projects 47 on the dot while FanDuel Sportsbook currently has their over/under set at 46.5 points as of 2 p.m. (CST). Lamar Jackson and the Ravens are also being given +130 odds to upset KC.

Since Mahomes was drafted in 2017, the Chiefs have bested Baltimore in four out of their five matchups. The most recent being the 2023-24 AFC championship game. Jackson and the Ravens did beat Kansas City once with Mahomes under center in September of 2021.