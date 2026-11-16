NFL Announces Historic Patrick Mahomes News After Chiefs’ Win Over Falcons

The Kansas City Chiefs dominated the Atlanta Falcons with a 35-13 victory in Week 10.

Offensively, Kansas City racked up 461 total yards and five touchdowns. All five were accounted for by passes from quarterback Patrick Mahomes. It was his highest amount of touchdown passes in a single game since 2022.

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Passes Peyton Manning for Most Passing Touchdowns Through First 10 NFL Seasons

On Mahomes’ first touchdown pass of the game against the Falcons, he passed Hall of Famer Peyton Manning for the most touchdown passes ever by a player through their first 10 NFL seasons with 328. Adding the next four he threw, Mahomes is now at 332. With eight games still to go in the season, he will create significant distance between himself and Manning.

It is even more impressive when you consider that Mahomes only played one game during his rookie season in 2017, and did not throw a touchdown pass. He is having a storybook NFL career, and is a surefire first-ballot future Hall of Famer. For now, however, Mahomes is locked in on continuing to stack championships. With their win over Atlanta, the Chiefs moved to 7-2 and the No. 2 seed in the AFC.

Patrick Mahomes Looked Healthy After Scary Injury

During last week’s win over the New York Jets, Mahomes sustained a scary elbow injury as he got hit while delivering a pass. Miraculously, he did not miss a single snap and was able to finish out the game. After beating the Falcons, Mahomes admitted he wasn’t sure how well he was going to be able to push the ball downfield this week.

“It felt good enough,” Mahomes said. “I was a little nervous going into the game because it was a little sore. But Julie and the training staff did a great job all week of trying to make sure I was in a great spot to go out there and compete. I was able to do that today. I’m sure we’ll have some ice on it on the way back home. We’ll continue with that same process this next week and try to get it as healthy as possible, as quickly as possible.”

Mahomes ended up having no problem with the deep ball. He threw touchdown passes of 39 and 43 yards, and also hit wide receiver Rashee Rice for a gain of 50 yards. Between drives, Mahomes wore a Hyperice elbow sleeve, which provided heat and vibration to keep his arm loose and reduce soreness.