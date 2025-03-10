Patrick Mahomes Reacts to Ex-Chiefs Starter’s Payday With Panthers

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was the first Kansas City Chiefs player to react on X to former teammate and defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton agreeing to a $54 million deal with the Carolina Panthers.

“Happy for my dawg!” Mahomes wrote, followed by the flex emoji.

Wharton’s deal with the Panthers is for three years and includes $30 million guaranteed. The years and total value were first reported by Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports. The total guarantees were first reported by NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo.

Other X users reacted to Wharton’s payday, which will put an end to what was a five-year stint in Kansas City.

“Damn. That’s a chunk of change. Good for Turk. He had a nice year,” Adam Best of Arrowhead Addict wrote. “Will add that Chris Jones is so dominant it’s hard to know how much the pieces around him are elevated by his presence.”

“Super happy for Wharton. That’s a massive payday for anyone, let alone an undrafted player,” Lyle Graversen of Arrowhead Addict wrote. “Would have liked to have him back, but he played himself out of KCs price range.”

Jared Sapp of Arrowhead Pride added, “Congrats Turk. You just can’t appreciate enough how much hard work it takes to go from UDFA from Missouri S&T to torn ACL to breakout year and $54 million contract.”

Tershawn Wharton: From Undrafted to $54 Million Payday With Panthers

It was a long journey for Wharton, 26, who had to overcome undrafted status and a torn ACL during his NFL career before earning his payday with the Panthers.

During the 2024 season — which was two years removed from his torn ACL — Wharton had a career-high seven sacks, 22 quarterback hurries, and 19 stops in 17 regular season games played, per PFF. During Kansas City’s Super Bowl run earlier this year, Wharton had nine total QB pressures (six hurries, two sacks, one hit) in three games played.

Wharton’s guaranteed money in his deal with Carolina ranks tied for second amongst contracts given to defensive tackles since the legal tampering period began on Monday. Javon Kinlaw’s $45 million deal with the Washington Commanders also includes $30 million guaranteed. Milton Williams is first among DTs thanks to the New England Patriots, who signed Williams to a $104 million deal, which includes $63 million guaranteed, according to Spotrac.

With Wharton gone, the Chiefs could look to free agency and/or the draft to find a plug-and-play option to put alongside perennial All-Pro Chris Jones in the starting lineup in 2025.

X Users React to Jaylon Moore, Elijah Mitchell

On day one of the legal tampering period, the Chiefs agreed to deal with offensive tackle Jaylon Moore and running back Elijah Mitchell.

Users on X shared their opinions of Moore, who agreed to a two-year, $30 million contract, and Mitchell, who agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million contract.

“Like it, don’t love it. Still feel as though the Chiefs need to draft someone Top 3 round with the amount of depth in the draft this year,” one person wrote. “When healthy, Mitchell is a good addition that can be an early down back if need be. Still need more depth!!!”

“Jaylon Moore is who I wanted out of the LT’s available,” another person wrote. “He’d be a starter anywhere else, but of course not behind Trent Williams, who is one of the best to ever play LT. We got our left tackle! I’m thrilled. Let’s do this, Jaylon!”