Chiefs Kick off NFL Free Agency With $30 Million Agreement: Report

Approximately 10 minutes into the start of the NFL’s legal tampering period, the Kansas City Chiefs already have an agreement in place to sign former San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Jaylon Moore.

Sports Illustrated NFL insider Albert Breer reported the news on March 10, informing: “The Chiefs are signing 49ers OT Jaylon Moore to a two-year, $30 million deal, per sources. Moore will be their new left tackle.”

Baltimore Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley appeared to be the Chiefs’ top target after they elected to trade All-Pro left guard Joe Thuney, but the AFC rival blocked KC by re-signing Stanley ahead of free agency. Now, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach pivots in order to secure one of the next best offensive tackles on the market as new protection for quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

As is the case with all impending free agents, this move will only become official on Wednesday, March 12.

