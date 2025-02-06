Hi, Subscriber

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Sheds Light on Eventual Retirement Plans

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes revealed that he plans to play for "at least" another decade at Super Bowl LIX.

Given his early NFL success and his growing family, some have questioned how long Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II will decide to play football before calling it a career.

On February 6, ahead of the Super Bowl 59 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles, Mahomes shed some light on his eventual retirement plans — and Chiefs Kingdom will be happy to know that their superstar QB is hoping to play for another 10 years, minimum.

“Umm, yeah,” Mahomes told a reporter after being asked whether or not he hopes to play into his late 30s.

“I want to get to 39 at least,” the three-time Super Bowl champion QB added. “Especially if I’m still playing at [a high level] — then I’m going to be on the field.”

“Who knows how long I’ll play. I mean, we’ll see when we get there,” Mahomes finally concluded. “But I’m going to try and keep my body in shape and prepare myself [so] that I can play as long as I can. As long as it doesn’t take away from my family and I’m not hurting the football team.”

To be clear, Mahomes didn’t rule out playing into his 40s, but focused on age 39 due to the question he was asked. In the past, the Chiefs quarterback has often publicly admired the career of NFL legend Tom Brady, hinting that he could attempt to follow in his footsteps.

Brady was 45 years old when he retired, and he had also already secured seven Super Bowl rings. It’s safe to assume Mahomes will attempt to best one of those two legendary accomplishments before hanging up the cleats, if not both.

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Provides Message for ‘Upcoming Generation’ of NFL Hopefuls at Super Bowl 59

During the same media session on February 6, Mahomes was asked if he’d be willing to give some advice for the “upcoming generation” of NFL players — youth level, in particular.

“I would just say keep following your dreams and keep working hard,” Mahomes replied. “You can achieve anything you dream of if you put in the work to do it.”

Later, Mahomes also spoke a little more about hard work after a question on the greatest life lesson that the game of football has taught him.

“I think the biggest life lesson football has taught me is just to work hard,” the Chiefs QB stated. “[When you] work hard, you can achieve your dreams. Football was not my first sport and learning and trying to get better and better every single day has helped me become a better person in all aspects of life.”

“I think working hard is something that — these days — sometimes people don’t want to do,” he continued. “But that’s how you go out there and have success.”

There you have it kids, work hard and never give up. That’s the secret, at least according to two-time NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes.

