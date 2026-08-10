Patrick Mahomes Admits He Ignored Financial Advisor Over Latest $500K Indulgence

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has built an impressive collection of cars and watches throughout his NFL career, but his latest addition didn’t exactly get the approval of his financial advisor.

Mahomes revealed during an interview with The Robb Report that he recently purchased a Ferrari SF90 despite being advised against it.

“I just got a new car against my financial adviser’s wishes,” Mahomes said when asked about the most recent addition to his collection. “I got a Ferrari SF90.”

The purchase carries a hefty price tag. According to TrueCar, the original base MSRP for a new Ferrari SF90 starts around $525,000 for the Stradale coupe, while the Spider convertible starts between approximately $575,000 and $584,000. Limited SF90 XX models can start around $900,000.

The Ferrari isn’t Mahomes’ first high-end car, either. The three-time Super Bowl champion admitted he has a difficult time parting with any of the vehicles he purchases.

Patrick Mahomes Explains Why His Financial Advisor Is ‘So Mad’

Mahomes waited until after signing his first major NFL contract to start building his car collection.

The first vehicle he purchased was another Ferrari, and he still has it.

“I’m pretty attached to all my cars. I don’t give any of them up,” Mahomes told Robb Report. “I didn’t buy a car until I signed my first big contract. I got a Ferrari 812 Superfast and won’t give that one away. That’s why my financial adviser is so mad at me.”

Mahomes also acknowledged that he doesn’t spend much time regretting purchases he passed up.

When Robb Report asked about the most recent item he regretted not buying, the Chiefs quarterback had a simple answer.

“Honestly, I usually buy all the things that I want to get [laughs],” Mahomes said. “If I don’t have it, I don’t want it.”

Mahomes also prefers to get behind the wheel of his cars rather than have someone else drive.

“I’d rather drive, as long as it’s under an hour,” Mahomes said. “Once it gets to be like above an hour, my buddy Hugo usually drives us.”

Mahomes’ Collection Extends Beyond His Ferraris

Cars aren’t Mahomes’ only collecting interest.

The Chiefs quarterback also owns an extensive watch collection, although even he isn’t sure exactly how many he has accumulated.

During his Robb Report interview, Mahomes was wearing a Hublot Big Bang.

“Yeah, so this is a Hublot. It’s a Big Bang, one of my favorites in their collection,” Mahomes said. “I own a lot of watches. I don’t know what the exact number is, but there are a lot of Hublots in the collection. I like that they’re not afraid to be creative, not afraid to be bold, but still want to be the best and master all the little details as well.”

Mahomes also revealed what he’s been watching away from football.

“The last show that I binged was ‘Landman,'” Mahomes said. “I went to Texas Tech, which is in West Texas, so I know a lot of the cities and the things that go on there. And it was very accurate.”

Patrick Mahomes’ Offseason Looked Much Different Behind the Scenes

Mahomes may enjoy his collection away from football, but much of his recent offseason was devoted to getting his body ready for another NFL season.

The 30-year-old quarterback underwent surgery after suffering significant injuries to his left ACL and LCL last December. Mahomes has since delivered encouraging updates on his recovery, telling reporters that he sometimes doesn’t think about the previous surgeries while he’s practicing.

His progress followed a demanding rehabilitation program.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported that Mahomes adopted what was described as a “playoff approach” to his recovery. Instead of using the offseason for extended travel or downtime, Mahomes remained in Kansas City and treated his rehabilitation schedule like he was preparing for a game each week.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Mahomes spent as many as seven hours per day working with assistant athletic trainer Julie Frymyer during the process.