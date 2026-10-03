Patrick Mahomes Shares Personal News Before Chiefs-Raiders Game

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes looks to stay undefeated when the team travels to take on the Las Vegas Raiders (3-0) in Week 4.

Mahomes knows Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby, who was briefly traded to the Baltimore Ravens this offseason, is looking to take down the three-time Super Bowl MVP.

“He actually texted me right when I got cleared to play,” Mahomes said of Crosby, “and just kind of said, ‘Hey, we’re both back.’ And for me, I was just kind of like, ‘Let’s show the world who we are.’

“And so, I think that’s just the competitors in this league. There is a rivalry — when we step on that field, we’re going to go at it. That’s just kind of what it is, and we both know that.

“But at the end of the day, man, you want the great competitors, the great players in this league because it makes the league better. And it makes when you go out there and do get the win even better.”

Mahomes is grateful to be back on the field for the high-stakes matchup. While the 31-year-old quarterback has credited his team of trainers and physical therapists for getting him ready to start this season, there’s one very important person– his wife, Brittany Mahomes, who held it down at home.

Patrick Mahomes Shares a Heartfelt Message About His Wife, Brittany Mahomes

Speaking with Mitch Holthus on “The Chiefs Kingdom Show” at Arrowhead earlier this week, Mahomes gushed over how Brittany did triple duty at home while he was injured. The Chiefs star and his wife shared three children together, Sterling, 5, Bronze, 3, and Golden, 20 months.

“I think that that was something that’s huge for me because, she had being a mom to three, I mean, she had to kind of take on that role on even more because I wasn’t at the house. I was spending seven hours a day over there in the offseason when we’re supposed to be on vacation or back home in Texas,” he said.

“It’s a full commitment from the full family, and I think she did a great job of kind of being that leader of the household when I was having to be in the rehab facility.”

Brittany shared a clip of Mahomes comments on her Instagram Stories and replied, “Would do anything for my babies and my husband 🥹🫶🏻.”

Patrick Mahomes Hated Not Being Able to Play With His Kids During Rehab

During training camp, Steve Walls asked Mahomes about the toughest mental hurdle amid his rehab process after suffering an ACL tear in December, and it wasn’t about missing games or football.

“Honestly, the toughest part was at the beginning, not being able to get up and chase my kids around,” Mahomes answered. “I know it sounds crazy, but being a dad and being active, I always want to be around my kids and playing and stuff like that. That was tough.”

“But once I was able to do that, it kinda motivated me to keep getting better and better. So, when Bronze has a T-ball game, or Sterling is playing soccer, I can be out there with them.”

“I always knew I was going to get back to [training camp]. Just because of my mindset and the people around me,” Mahomes continued. “Once I was able to do that, it mentally helped me get through this process.”