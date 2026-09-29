Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Reveals Hidden Chiefs QB Tattoo

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is feeling good about the team’s 3-0 start this season. While their 24-10 victory over the Miami Dolphins wasn’t exactly pretty, Mahomes is not stressing over it.

“We’re not going to be mad about winning,” Mahomes told reporters after the game. “I wouldn’t say I feel disappointed. Like, I’m happy for the win. I think last year kind of taught me that you can’t be disappointed when you win football games.

“You have to enjoy every single one of them, enjoy the plane ride back, everything like that. But I know we can be better… If we want to get to where we want to go, we have to continue to get better and better.”

Cheering Mahomes and the Chiefs on at Hard Rock Stadium, his wife, Brittany Mahomes, and their three children, Sterling, 5, Bronze, 3, and Golden, 20 months. After the game, Brittany shared multiple celebratory photos on Instagram, including a glimpse of her large arm tattoo.

Brittany Mahomes Has Patrick Mahomes’ Initials Tattooed Alongside Their Children’s Faces

The Kansas City Current co-owner captioned her post after the Chiefs won, “Three and zerooooooo🙏🏼❤️.” In the pictures, Sterling and Golden wore matching red checkered dresses with their dad’s name and jersey number while Bronze wore a Chiefs hat and T-shirt.

In slide 8, Brittany revealed her kids’ names and birthdates are tattooed on the inside of her right wrist. However, the tattoo continues all the way up to her elbow.

She posted a photo of the full tattoo on her Instagram Stories on September 29 and wrote, “I guess I never have showed my tattoo and people are so intrigued. It’s the side profile of my kiddos with Patrick’s initials in their names and birthdays.”

Mahomes also has several tattoos inspired by their kids. Brittany, 31, first started dating the three-time Super Bowl MVP in high school. The couple officially tied the knot in 2022.

Patrick Mahomes Struggled the Most With Rehab While Spending Time With His Kids

During training camp, Steve Walls asked Mahomes about the toughest mental hurdle amid his rehab process after suffering an ACL tear in December, and it wasn’t about missing games or football.

“Honestly, the toughest part was at the beginning, not being able to get up and chase my kids around,” Mahomes answered. “I know it sounds crazy, but being a dad and being active, I always want to be around my kids and playing and stuff like that. That was tough.”

“But once I was able to do that, it kinda motivated me to keep getting better and better. So, when Bronze has a T-ball game, or Sterling is playing soccer, I can be out there with them. I always knew I was going to get back to [training camp]. Just because of my mindset and the people around me. Once I was able to do that, it mentally helped me get through this process.”

Mahomes also revealed that he made it a point to start walking before