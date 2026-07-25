Patrick Mahomes Shares ‘Tough’ Family News at Chiefs Training Camp

The Kansas City Chiefs officially kicked off training camp on July 24 with quarterbacks and rookies reporting to Missouri Western State’s campus.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid started the day with incredible news during his press conference, revealing Patrick Mahomes was cleared to be a full participant in practice. After Mahomes tore his ACL and MCL against the Los Angeles Chargers in December, the normal timeline for recovery would force the three-time Super Bowl MVP to miss the start of the 2026 NFL season.

However, starting Week 1 against the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football seems to be in play. “I feel stronger than I’ve ever felt, as far as strength and lifting [weights],” Mahomes told reporters. “I feel amazing.”

“I’m excited just to be able to play football,” he continued. “I’ve been seeing cinderblock walls rehabbing every single day in Kansas City. Now, to be on that practice field with my teammates, it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Mahomes is working hard to make last season’s 6-11 finish a distant memory. However, he does have one regret about his recovery process, and it involves his wife, Brittany Mahomes, and their three kids, Sterling, 5, Bronze, 3, and Golden, 1.

Patrick Mahomes Struggled the Most With Rehab While Spending Time With His Kids

When asked about the toughest mental hurdle amid such a long and arduous rehab process, it wasn’t about missing games or football.

“Honestly, the toughest part was at the beginning, not being able to get up and chase my kids around,” Mahomes answered. “I know it sounds crazy, but being a dad and being active, I always want to be around my kids and playing and stuff like that. That was tough.”

“But once I was able to do that, it kinda motivated me to keep getting better and better. So, when Bronze has a T-ball game, or Sterling is playing soccer, I can be out there with them. I always knew I was going to get back to [training camp]. Just because of my mindset and the people around me. Once I was able to do that, it mentally helped me get through this process.”

Patrick Mahomes Wore a Near Brace in Early Offseason Family Vacation Photos

Despite the injury, Mahomes and Brittany kept a very busy offseason schedule. In addition to attending teammate Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s wedding in New York City, they spent a lot of quality time with their kids.

In a video shared from Sterling’s 5th birthday party in February, Brittany goes down the big slide with Bronze and Sterling while Mahomes watches from the side. In vacation photos Brittany shared in March, Mahomes is seen wearing a leg sleeve.

By April, however, the leg sleeve was gone. For training camp, however, Mahomes plans to wear a knee brace.

“I’m going to start off with it just because I’ve worn it before and I feel comfortable with it… But it’s not like I’ve been told I have to wear it or how long I have to wear it. It’s just going to be my comfortability, how I feel.

“I still feel like I can move and be myself with it [because]I wore it in college. And then we’ll just see where we go from there.”