Patrick Mahomes Speechless Over Comments on Relationship With Brittany

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, both champion women’s sports.

Brittany played soccer at the University of Texas at Tyler before playing professionally in Iceland for a year. In 2020, she invested in being a founding co-owner of the NWSL’s Kansas City Current along with owners Chris and Angie Long. Mahomes joined as a co-owner in January 2023.

The investment is already paying dividends as the Current, despite being the fourth-smallest market team, has the second-highest valuation ($275 million) in the league.

While the Current garnered just $3 million in revenue in 2021, business boomed after they opened CPKC Stadium in 2024. Forbes reported that the Current generated a league-high $36 million in revenue last season.

This past week, the Mahomes showed their support for the women’s softball team at Texas Tech, Mahomes’ alma mater. Led by superstar pitcher Nijaree Canady, the Red Raiders are playing in their first Women’s College World Series in franchise history.

While speaking to ESPN’s Holly Rowe during Game 2 in Oklahoma City, the couple’s joint interview drew attention.

Patrick Mahomes Reposted Messages About Their Relationship on Instagram

Rowe spoke to the three-time Super Bowl MVP and Brittany during the Texas-Texas game at Devon Park on June 5. Rowe asked Brittany how proud she was of getting in on the ground floor with the Current after Forbes’ report.

“I think it’s just been incredibly fulfilling,’ Brittany answered. “As an athlete myself, I think there’s been, I know, a bunch of passion and just talent and grit that exists in women’s sports. So, just being able in that position to spotlight this and show everybody how amazing women’s sports is has just been a dream come true for me.”

Some of Brittany’s closest friends publicly commented on the couple’s big news. Mahomes, never a man of many words on social media, proudly reposted their messages without any added comments.

Melissa Matthews, who played soccer with Brittany in college, wrote, “The duo. Always giving in 100% and always by each other’s side.”

Paige Buechele, wife of Buffalo Bills quarterback Shane Buechele, shared the same post on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “If you’ve never been to a @kccurrent game you’re missing out. Brittany is so passionate about cheering on the girls and Patrick is always right by her side with her!”

Patrick Mahomes Sent the Texas Tech Raiders Softball Team an Epic Gift

Before Red Raiders kicked off their WCWS run, Mahomes, who live tweets support for the team during games, sent the entire team an epic present. Every member of the Red Raiders squad received personalized red and black letterman jackets with their number on the front and a pair of Adidas sneakers.

Mahomes promised he’d try to make it a WCWS game in person. He proved to be good luck as the Red Raiders got a victory in a must-win Game 2 on Thursday. The winner-take-all Game 3 is scheduled for Friday, June 6.