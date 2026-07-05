Patrick Mahomes Sr. Announces Major Milestone as He Reflects on Life-Changing Decision

Patrick Mahomes Sr. had more than America’s 250th anniversary to celebrate on the Fourth of July.

The former Major League Baseball pitcher and father of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes announced that he has been sober for 29 months. Mahomes Sr. shared the milestone in a personal social media post on July 4, reflecting on his progress since February 2024.

The achievement comes after Mahomes Sr. made several major changes in his life and continued meeting the requirements of his probation. He also recently received permission to travel to Missouri for an important family event.

Patrick Mahomes Sr. Celebrates 29 Months Sober With Personal Message

Mahomes Sr. marked his latest milestone by thanking those who have supported him throughout his journey.

“Well 29 months down and blessed. Thanks to all who have went down this journey with me. Especially my research rebel,” Mahomes Sr. wrote.

He also shared how his life has changed since he stopped drinking.

“Life as a sober person has been really good. Through the ups and downs I haven’t strayed since Feb 4th 2024,” he continued. “Everyone have a great 4th and be safe out there. These two old folks will be at home celebrating. God Bless.”

Mahomes Sr. has previously shared updates about his sobriety on social media. His latest post marked another month of progress as he continues working through the requirements of his probation.

The former MLB pitcher was sentenced to five years of probation in 2024 after pleading guilty in connection with a third DWI charge. The case stemmed from an arrest in Tyler, Texas, shortly before Super Bowl LVIII.

According to reports, his probation was extended from five years to seven years in March 2026 following allegations that he violated probation conditions on New Year’s Day.

Mahomes Sr. Made Major Progress While Serving Probation

Mahomes Sr.’s Fourth of July announcement came weeks after court records provided another update on his progress.

As Heavy.com previously reported, a Smith County judge approved a request allowing him to travel from Texas to Missouri from June 5 through June 7. The trip gave Mahomes Sr. the opportunity to watch his granddaughter Sterling Mahomes perform in her first dance recital.

According to court records obtained by The California Post, the travel approval included specific conditions. Mahomes Sr. was required to report to his probation officer on June 4 for urinalysis testing and resume his normal reporting schedule after returning.

His attorney said in the filing that Mahomes Sr. had continued meeting the terms of his probation.

“[Mahomes Sr.] is current on his community service restitution and has 26.25 hours of his 160 hours remaining,” the attorney wrote.

The filing also detailed his progress with alcohol monitoring and treatment.

“The probationer is constantly monitored on his SCRAM device. Further, the probationer continues to attend his treatment/counseling program with Cenikor and is on track to graduate on June 2, 2026,” his attorney stated.

“He has had no issues with drug and alcohol testing and continues to remain on top of all his requirements of probation.”

Patrick Mahomes Sr. Received Approval for a Special Family Milestone

Sterling is the oldest child of Patrick and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes. The couple also shares son Bronze and daughter Golden.

Shortly before the recital, Brittany shared an “All About My Dad” worksheet that Sterling completed about her famous father.

The worksheet revealed that Sterling believes Patrick is “the best.” She said his favorite activity is to “watch sports” and listed “ketchup and hamburgers” as his favorite food.

Sterling also wrote that one of the things her father says most often is, “You can do it!”

When asked why she loves her dad, Sterling listed several reasons, including that he gives the “best hugs” and encourages her to finish her food.

While Mahomes Sr. celebrated his 29-month milestone at home on the Fourth of July, his son and daughter-in-law had their own major celebration one day earlier.

Patrick and Brittany attended the July 3 wedding of their close friends Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has been friends and teammates with Kelce for years, while Brittany has also developed a close friendship with Swift.