Narrative Around Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ Recovery Is Changing

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is used to being in the spotlight.

Unfortunately, right now he’s the center of storylines not because of winning, but recovering from a torn ACL and LCL in his left knee that he sustained during Week 15 of the 2025 season.

Mahomes was able to get surgery immediately, and has worked diligently to be able to play in Week 1 of the regular season. He has consistently been described as ahead of schedule in his rehab, and has participated in the Chiefs’ offseason activities.

Concerns Being Raised if Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Will Make It Through 2026 Season

With Mahomes being so impressive throughout his recovery, the narrative is shifting from questioning whether or not he will be ready to start the season, to if he can last throughout it. NFL analyst Dan Graziano raised that concern in a piece from ESPN.

“So far, all reports about Mahomes’ rehab have been positive and encouraging. A Week 1 return feels like a strong possibility. The question then becomes whether the injury affects him moving forward, and if so for how long. The Chiefs did a lot to strengthen their defense this offseason, and they made the big-splash signing of Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III at running back. But they still haven’t done much with the wide receiver group, and tight end Travis Kelce has slowed down late in his career. So the Chiefs still need Mahomes to be their difference-maker. The sooner he looks like his old self, the sooner we can get back to talking about the Chiefs as Super Bowl contenders.”

Graziano makes a legitimate point. Getting cleared from an injury via rehab and practice is one thing, but going out on the field and taking hits in live action is another. Nobody knows how Mahomes’ knee will respond after getting hit for the first time, and multiple times afterwards. How his knee will be effected from scrambling, which is a big part of Mahomes’ game, is also unkown.

Chiefs Will Do as Much as Possible to Protect Mahomes

At the end of the day, all the Chiefs and Mahomes can do is get out on the field and see what happens. Kansas City has prepared itself if Mahomes has a setback by acquiring Justin Fields to back him up. Fields is getting all of the 11-on-11 team reps with the starting offense during OTAs and mandatory minicamp, and will likely get a heavy dose of them during training camp.

The Chiefs appear to be embracing their rushing attack more than ever since Mahomes became the starting QB back in 2018. They have completely revamped the position, adding Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III, veteran Emari Demercado, and rookie Emmett Johnson. Kansas City should not only run the ball more in 2026, but get their running backs more involved in the passing game.

There are lingering concerns regarding whether or not Mahomes has enough quality pass catchers to work with. However, if the cupboard isn’t empty. Tight end Travis Kelce may not be in his prime anymore, but is still playing at a high level. Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, and Tyquan Thornton have a high ceiling as a wide receiver trio, but need to stay healthy. If the Chiefs are running the ball more as expected, those four players should be enough to lead a good passing attack.