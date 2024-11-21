Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce Burglary ‘Investigation’ Takes New Turn: Report

After news surfaced that Kansas City Chiefs superstars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce’s private homes had been burglarized in early October, the former told reporters that he couldn’t “get into too many of the details because the investigation is still ongoing.”

There were a couple of updates on said “investigation” on November 21. NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported the first via NFL.com.

“The NFL issued a security alert to team security directors and the players’ union Wednesday about organized and skilled criminals that are increasingly targeting the homes of professional athletes, including the recent burglaries of Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, according to the memo obtained by NFL.com,” he informed.

Continuing: “Sources say the FBI is investigating the crime wave as international organized crime. The league, the NFL Players Association and team security forces also have been monitoring the crime spree, which is believed to be tied to a South American crime syndicate. At least one other current NFL player’s home was burglarized in the past week.”

Later, on November 21, ESPN News Services confirmed this new update, adding that “the NFL and other professional sports leagues received a briefing from the FBI last Friday, a source told ABC News.”

ESPN News Services also relayed that “law enforcement officials noted these groups target the homes on days the athletes have games.” And that “players were told to take precautions and implement home security measures to reduce the risk of being targeted.”

Perpetrators of Home Burglary Spree Targeting Pro Athletes Are Believed to Be ‘Nonconfrontational’: Report

Pelissero’s report also provided some more detail on these cases, per his sources.

“Multiple people with knowledge of the crimes said the perpetrators are nonconfrontational and do not burglarize homes while residents are inside,” he reported. “Instead, they use public records to find players’ addresses and conduct extensive surveillance.

“Then, by tracking team schedules and the social media accounts of players and their families, they wait until homes are empty — often during games — and gain access and quickly steal items such as cash, jewelry, watches and handbags, focusing mainly on master bedrooms and closets.”

Athletes and potential targets were advised not to post on social media “in real time,” keep valuables out of sight and off social media, and install home security systems.

“Some of the burglary groups have conducted extensive surveillance on targets, including attempted home deliveries and posing as grounds maintenance or joggers in the neighborhood,” ESPN News Services shared.

The latter noted that the groups tend to target homes in “secluded areas.”

While also relaying the formality that “a spokesperson for the FBI Office of Public Affairs declined to confirm or deny the existence of an investigation and had no further comment,” Pelissero quoted a source familiar with the situation in his article.

“It’s legit,” the unnamed source told him. “It’s a transnational crime ring, and over the last three weeks, they’ve focused on NBA and NFL players, and it’s all over the country.”

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ Public Comments on Mahomes-Kelce Burglaries

In case you missed it, Mahomes was first asked about the burglarizing of his and teammate Travis Kelce’s homes on November 13, after it was reported by TMZ Sports.

“Obviously, it’s frustrating. It’s disappointing,” the Chiefs quarterback expressed to the media at the time. “But I can’t get into too many of the details because the investigation is still ongoing.”

Mahomes added that this is “something that you don’t want to happen to really anybody but [also] obviously yourself.”

He was not willing to confirm if he or any of his family members were home at the time of the burglary attempt — which occurred on the evening of Sunday, October 6, according to Cass County Sheriff’s Office documents that were obtained by TMZ Sports.