Chris Jones Reveals What’s Changed About Andy Reid in 2026

The Kansas City Chiefs knew they had to make some big changes after a down year in 2025.

They did just that, starting with letting multiple starters on defense leave for new teams. The Chiefs signed a few free agents at key positions, then rebuilt a large portion of the roster through the draft. However, the Chiefs also realized they needed to make some overall philosophy changes as well.

Kansas City Chiefs DT Chris Jones Says HC Andy Reid Was Tougher to Deal With During Training Camp

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The six-time All-Pro Jones is one of the few starters returning on the Chiefs’ defense in 2026. While speaking to the media on Friday, Jones said that Reid ran the toughest training camp he’s ever been a part of, and Reid challenged the team like Jones has never seen during his 11-year NFL career.

“It was tough,” Jones said of Reid’s training camp. “I think coach Reid went back in time and gave us some challenges. We’re a young team, and I think we needed that to reset the tempo and reset the goal of this team and what we’re going to be. It was definitely very challenging every day. It seemed like at times you felt like you reached a threshold of how hard it can get, and for me it just kept getting harder. We were able to battle through it. Every day was highly valuable competition. I think we made each other battle. We challenged each other, and overall it’s going to do good for us as a team.”

Andy Reid Looking to Prove Critics Wrong in 2026

Reid has come under fire a bit over the last couple of years, as critics have said that his offense has become stale and predictable, along with his play calling. Many have also wondered if Reid has lost his disciplinarian grip on the team after having so much success over the years. Those gripes may have truth to them, but it appears Reid has addressed them.

Part of the reason he brought Eric Bieniemy back as offensive coordinator was to get some of that discipline and accountability back. Jones’ reference to Reid going back in time was a nod to how strict Reid was in his early years with the Chiefs before they went on their dynasty run. It is expected that Reid will embrace the rushing attack more in 2026 and make the offense more physical as a whole.