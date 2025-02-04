Hi, Subscriber

Patrick Mahomes Has Strong Response for Chiefs’ New ‘Villain’ Tag at Super Bowl

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes.
Getty
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II addressed KC turning into the NFL's new "villain" at Super Bowl LIX.

As Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid once told quarterback Patrick Mahomes, “when it’s grim, be the grim reaper.” The same message applies in winter of 2025, as NFL fans nationwide have painted KC as the new “villain” due to their recent run of success.

“I don’t even think it’s embracing being the villains,” Mahomes told a reporter at Super Bowl media night on February 3. “We embrace who we are, and we believe we play the game the right way. We believe that we play with a lot of heart and a lot of passion for the game. And then we win football games.”

The Chiefs QB ended his statement with a metaphorical exclamation point, voicing: “If winning football games makes you a villain, we’re going to keep going out there and doing it.”

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Admits to Hating on Patriots as a Fan, But Says Hatred Turned Into Appreciation as a Player

Mahomes did sympathize with Chiefs haters a little bit on February 3.

“Yeah, it’s all fun, just cause I was that guy,” the KC signal-caller explained. “I was a [Dallas] Cowboys fan growing up and I used to hate the [New England] Patriots. I think, more than anything, I appreciate the greatness of the Patriots more now when I see how hard it was to do what they did [under Bill Belichick and Tom Brady].”

“We just go out there and play the game that we love — the way that we feel like is the right way,” Mahomes said. “And all the other stuff is kind of outside noise.”

“Hopefully, we’re just giving people a great product to watch, and they can see the love for the game that we have,” he finished his response.

Later, Mahomes also noted that when fans root against you, it sort of brings the team “closer together,” if anything.

“You become a tighter brotherhood in that locker room,” he told the media on February 3. “We can bring ourselves together, have Chiefs Kingdom with us, and go out there and try to win the game against everybody.”

Michael Obermuller covers the NFL and NHL for Heavy.com, where he began writing in 2021. His areas of focus include the Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins, as well as the New York Rangers and New York Islanders. An NYC area native and Quinnipiac graduate, his previous bylines include FanDuel's The Duel, King Fantasy Sports and Pro Football Mania. More about Michael Obermuller

Read More
, ,

Kansas City Chiefs Players

Felix Anudike-Uzomah's headshot F. Anudike-Uzomah
Matt Araiza's headshot M. Araiza
Nick Bolton's headshot N. Bolton
Swayze Bozeman's headshot S. Bozeman
Shaun Bradley's headshot S. Bradley
Marquise Brown's headshot H. Brown
Jason Brownlee's headshot J. Brownlee
Deon Bush's headshot D. Bush
Harrison Butker's headshot H. Butker
Mike Caliendo's headshot M. Caliendo
Leo Chenal's headshot L. Chenal
Cole Christiansen's headshot C. Christiansen
Jack Cochrane's headshot J. Cochrane
Chamarri Conner's headshot C. Conner
Bryan Cook's headshot B. Cook
Baylor Cupp's headshot B. Cupp
Mike Danna's headshot M. Danna
Ethan Driskell's headshot E. Driskell
Anthony Firkser's headshot A. Firkser
Jody Fortson's headshot J. Fortson
Jason Godrick's headshot C. Godrick
Noah Gray's headshot N. Gray
C.J. Hanson's headshot C. Hanson
Mecole Hardman's headshot M. Hardman
Peyton Hendershot's headshot P. Hendershot
Malik Herring's headshot M. Herring
Jaden Hicks's headshot J. Hicks
DeAndre Hopkins's headshot D. Hopkins
Creed Humphrey's headshot C. Humphrey
D.J. Humphries's headshot D. Humphries
Kareem Hunt's headshot K. Hunt
Siaki Ika's headshot S. Ika
Keaontay Ingram's headshot K. Ingram
Nazeeh Johnson's headshot N. Johnson
Nic Jones's headshot N. Jones
Chris Jones's headshot C. Jones
Cam Jones's headshot C. Jones
George Karlaftis's headshot G. Karlaftis
Travis Kelce's headshot T. Kelce
Fabien Lovett's headshot F. Lovett
Patrick Mahomes's headshot P. Mahomes
Trent McDuffie's headshot T. McDuffie
McKade Mettauer's headshot M. Mettauer
Skyy Moore's headshot S. Moore
Wanya Morris's headshot W. Morris
Steven Nelson's headshot S. Nelson
Derrick Nnadi's headshot D. Nnadi
Hunter Nourzad's headshot H. Nourzad
Chris Oladokun's headshot C. Oladokun
Charles Omenihu's headshot C. Omenihu
Isiah Pacheco's headshot I. Pacheco
Mike Pennel's headshot M. Pennel
Samaje Perine's headshot S. Perine
Justin Reid's headshot J. Reid
Nikko Remigio's headshot N. Remigio
Rashee Rice's headshot R. Rice
Christian Roland-Wallace's headshot C. Roland-Wallace
Justyn Ross's headshot J. Ross
Darius Rush's headshot D. Rush
Eric Scott's headshot E. Scott
Spencer Shrader's headshot S. Shrader
Trey Smith's headshot T. Smith
JuJu Smith-Schuster's headshot J. Smith-Schuster
Carson Steele's headshot C. Steele
Kingsley Suamataia's headshot K. Suamataia
Keith Taylor's headshot K. Taylor
Jason Taylor's headshot J. Taylor
Jawaan Taylor's headshot J. Taylor
BJ Thompson's headshot B. Thompson
Tyquan Thornton's headshot T. Thornton
Joe Thuney's headshot J. Thuney
Drue Tranquill's headshot D. Tranquill
Marlon Tuipulotu's headshot M. Tuipulotu
Josh Uche's headshot J. Uche
Montrell Washington's headshot M. Washington
Justin Watson's headshot J. Watson
Jaylen Watson's headshot J. Watson
Carson Wentz's headshot C. Wentz
Tershawn Wharton's headshot T. Wharton
Jared Wiley's headshot J. Wiley
Joshua Williams's headshot J. Williams
James Winchester's headshot J. Winchester
Xavier Worthy's headshot X. Worthy

Comments

Patrick Mahomes Has Strong Response for Chiefs’ New ‘Villain’ Tag at Super Bowl

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x