Patrick Mahomes Has Strong Response for Chiefs’ New ‘Villain’ Tag at Super Bowl

As Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid once told quarterback Patrick Mahomes, “when it’s grim, be the grim reaper.” The same message applies in winter of 2025, as NFL fans nationwide have painted KC as the new “villain” due to their recent run of success.

“I don’t even think it’s embracing being the villains,” Mahomes told a reporter at Super Bowl media night on February 3. “We embrace who we are, and we believe we play the game the right way. We believe that we play with a lot of heart and a lot of passion for the game. And then we win football games.”

The Chiefs QB ended his statement with a metaphorical exclamation point, voicing: “If winning football games makes you a villain, we’re going to keep going out there and doing it.”

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Admits to Hating on Patriots as a Fan, But Says Hatred Turned Into Appreciation as a Player

Mahomes did sympathize with Chiefs haters a little bit on February 3.

“Yeah, it’s all fun, just cause I was that guy,” the KC signal-caller explained. “I was a [Dallas] Cowboys fan growing up and I used to hate the [New England] Patriots. I think, more than anything, I appreciate the greatness of the Patriots more now when I see how hard it was to do what they did [under Bill Belichick and Tom Brady].”

“We just go out there and play the game that we love — the way that we feel like is the right way,” Mahomes said. “And all the other stuff is kind of outside noise.”

“Hopefully, we’re just giving people a great product to watch, and they can see the love for the game that we have,” he finished his response.

Later, Mahomes also noted that when fans root against you, it sort of brings the team “closer together,” if anything.

“You become a tighter brotherhood in that locker room,” he told the media on February 3. “We can bring ourselves together, have Chiefs Kingdom with us, and go out there and try to win the game against everybody.”