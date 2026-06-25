Patrick Mahomes Wife’ Brittany Makes Career Announcement

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, have a lot to celebrate this offseason.

Earlier this month, Mahomes signed a record-breaking, $504.75 million new contract with the Chiefs that keeps him in Kansas City through 2033.

Less than a week later, they attended a World Cup match between Argentina and Algeria at Kansas City Stadium (Arrowhead). Before the game started, the three-time Super Bowl MVP delivered the game ball to the teams. During Argentina’s 3-0 win, superstar Lionel Messi scored his first World Cup hat-trick.

Brittany, a former professional soccer player, and Mahomes are co-owners of the NWSL’s Kansas City Current and they are thrilled to have the World Cup in town. The former high school sweethearts even appeared together in DICK’S Sports Goods’ “Where It All Kicks Off” campaign that features Messi, Lamine Yamal, Trinity Rodman, Juanpa Zurita, and Cobi Jones.

Before the knockout stage gets underway, Brittany shared some exciting news amid the World Cup.

Brittany Mahomes Is Yahoo’s World Cup New Fans Correspondent

Brittany announced her new role as a fan correspondent for Yahoo News on June 24. The Sports Illustrated model and the outlet announced in a shared Instagram post that the mom of three “knows a thing or two about football — no, not that kind. 😉.

“If this year’s World Cup has made you a soccer fan but you still have no idea what a ‘pitch,’ a “kit” or a ‘VAR’ is, consider this your crash course.” In the video, the 30-year-old explains, “In futbol, a field is a pitch. A game is a match. A coach is a manager,” and more key terms.

Mahomes loved the video. He commented, “Goooooaaaaalllllllllll!!!!!!!!!😂😂.” Brittany’s mother-in-law Randi Mahomes added, “🙌🙌🙌.” Fox Sports analyst Charissa Thompson added, “🔥.”

Brittany Mahomes was Inducted into the UT Tyler Athletics Hall of Fame

Brittany attended the University of Texas at Tyler, where she played on the school’s soccer team. Brittany, along with Dr. Howard Patterson and the 2016 Softball Team, comprised the department’s sixth class to be inducted into the UT Tyler Athletics Hall of Fame on March 28.

Brittany “put together one of the strongest careers in UT Tyler women’s soccer history from 2013-2016,” UT Tyler Athletics stated. “She stands second all-time in total points (78) and goals (31), third in game-winning goals (10) and assists (16), and tied for third in total games played (74).

She also put together arguably the best single-season in program history in 2016, scoring the most points (40), goals (18), and game-winning goals (7). In that same season, she posted four different games with three goals, tied for the best mark in program history for a single match.”