PFF Builds Ultimate Chiefs Team From Past 20 Years

The Kansas City Chiefs have been one of the best teams in the NFL over the past 20 years.

The early portion of that era was rough, but things picked up in a huge way when Andy Reid was hired as head coach in 2013. The Chiefs elevated to new heights when Patrick Mahomes took over as starting quarterback in 2018, leading them to three Super Bowl wins.

The staff at Pro Football Focus has been releasing each NFL franchise’s All-PFF team, featuring the analytic website’s highest-graded players since its inception back in 2006. Here’s what they came up with for Kansas City.

Kansas City Chiefs All-PFF Team: Offense

PFF highlighted the dynamic playmakers on the team:

“This may be the only franchise team to feature two Hall of Fame-caliber tight ends. Tony Gonzalez has already secured his place in Canton, while Travis Kelce is all but certain to join him once he becomes eligible. The roster also includes Tyreek Hill, who spent much of the past decade among the NFL’s premier wide receivers.”

It is pretty special that the Chiefs arguably have the two greatest tight ends in NFL history. Then there’s Hill, who is one of the most unique and explosive wide receivers of all-time. Hill and Kelce were teammates during Hill’s tenure in Kansas City, and the two helped anchor several great offensive units. As far as this writer is concerned, PFF nailed each position.

Kansas City Chiefs All-PFF Team: Defense

Before the Chiefs became a powerhouse on offense, they had some great defensive units:

“The foundation of this defense was built during Andy Reid’s early years in Kansas City, before the arrival of Patrick Mahomes. From 2013-16, the Chiefs finished with a top-seven scoring defense in four straight seasons, including a second-place finish at their peak. Chris Jones is the headliner from Kansas City’s Super Bowl era, but many of the defense’s other cornerstones came from that earlier stretch. Justin Houston, Tamba Hali, Derrick Johnson, Brandon Flowers and Eric Berry all rank among the franchise’s top defenders under this methodology.”

Unfortunately, many of these greats didn’t make it to the Super Bowl-winning days. Most of them them had a case to be known as the best players at their respective positions during their primes. Jones and Bolton are the only ones remaining with the Chiefs.

I would make a couple minor changes. The first would be to replace DeVito with Allen Bailey. DeVito only spent three years in Kansas City, and appeared in just one game in 2014 before tearing his Achilles. Bailey played eight seasons with the Chiefs, posting 207 total tackles and 19.5 sacks.

I would also switch out Carr for L’Jarius Sneed. In six fewer games, Sneed recorded 66 more tackles, two more interceptions, and 6.5 more sacks. PFF bases their grades off of more than just statistics, but Sneed clearly made more impact plays. The Chiefs recently re-signed Sneed after trading him two years ago.