Chiefs Starting Battle Said to Be Locked Up: ‘Clear Winner’

The Kansas City Chiefs appear to have decided on their new left tackle ahead of their second preseason outing. Protecting the blindside of quarterback Patrick Mahomes II will be rookie second rounder Kingsley Suamataia, barring injury.

“The battle for the left tackle position is over and Suamataia is the clear winner,” Chiefs Digest beat reporter Matt Derrick stated boldly on August 14.

And after hearing Chiefs offensive line coach Andy Heck address the media on August 14, A-to-Z Sports Kansas City reporter Charles Goldman agreed, commenting: “Sure sounds like Kingsley [Suamataia] has left tackle locked up.”

To be fair, this has felt like the eventual outcome for a couple of weeks now. Derrick and KSHB41 media member Nick Jacobs actually labeled Suamataia the “favorite” to win the job over second-year prospect Wanya Morris back on July 2, although that was more of a prediction based on OTAs and minicamp.

Either way, it finally feels official here on August 14.

Chiefs OL Coach Andy Heck Says Kingsley Suamataia’s ‘Physical Talent’ Immediately Jumped out at Him

As you’d expect, Suamataia was a major topic of conversation once Heck took the podium on Wednesday afternoon.

“You could see it right [away], his talent, his physical talent — big, strong, great movement skills, he’s shown a knack for being able to pull and make blocks in space,” the Chiefs OL coach told reporters regarding the rookie.

“He’s a young guy that’s trying to grasp all of our techniques, as well as the playbook,” Heck continued. “So, that’s a work in progress and kind of figuring out — how does he learn best — so we can help him grow as quickly as possible.”

Heck also noted that Suamataia has “progressively gotten better each day” as they teach him new things.

The offensive line coach made it clear that “nobody’s got anything locked down” when it comes to the backup roles, although the starters seem to be set from Suamataia at left tackle down to Jawaan Taylor on the righthand side.

Chiefs Draft Picks Hunter Nourzad & C.J. Hanson Described as ‘Quick Study’ & ‘Tough Nut’

As for the other OL members of this 2024 draft class, Heck described fifth rounder Hunter Nourzad as a “quicky study,” adding, “you tell him something once and he’s got it.” He also highlighted Nourzad’s ability to make positive adjustments on his technique.

“C.J. Hanson is a tough nut,” Heck went on, switching the focus to the seventh rounder out of Holy Cross. “I mean, he’s as tough as they come, loves football. He’s been making steady progress as well.”

Derrick tabbed Nourzad as a roster lock while projecting the 53 on August 14, but he was less certain about Hanson.

“Morris and [Lucas] Niang add depth at the tackle position while [Mike] Caliendo is a reliable swing guard and Nourzad a natural backup behind [Creed] Humphrey,” he outlined. “Hanson can still find a way on this roster at the expense of a fourth running back or seventh receiver. [While Ethan] Driskell is an intriguing project at tackle and [Chu] Godrick is the team’s international exempt player who can be added as a 17th practice squad member.”

Derrick had the latter three players making the practice squad, with Morris, Niang, Caliendo and Nourzad as the four backups on the initial Week 1 offensive line.