Chiefs Second-Year Prospect ‘Deserves a Longer Look,’ Says Writer

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking for someone to step up at defensive end with veteran pass rusher Charles Omenihu recovering from injury. Perhaps, that player could be second-year UDFA Truman Jones.

Arrowhead Pride analyst Matt Stagner labeled Jones one of 10 “winners” after KC’s second preseason outing of the summer.

“EDGE is a position that many Chiefs fans find worrisome,” the writer noted. Continuing: “Kansas City’s pass rush wasn’t great against Detroit, but the other Jones on the defensive line played like a man who deserves a longer look. He ended the game with half a sack, a tackle for loss and a recovered fumble.”

Truman Jones with that long arm pass rush move for the sack pic.twitter.com/1F09PBjpkV — EDDIE HIGH (@EddieHigh) August 17, 2024

Stagner is correct in recognizing Jones’ effort on August 17. In fact, it was probably the Harvard product’s best preseason game as a Chief since joining the organization in 2023. Not only did he finally get to the quarterback, but he also tied a career-high in tackles against the Detroit Lions.

Needless to say, the encouraging performance could factor into whether or not Kansas City looks to add at the position before Week 1.

Chiefs’ Truman Jones on Roster Bubble in 2024 Once Again

Jones spent his rookie year on the practice squad after falling short at the 53-man cutdown last summer. In 2024, he appears to be right on the roster bubble once again.

Ahead of the Lions outing, one Chiefs beat reporter had Jones making the roster, while two had him as a practice squad candidate and one had him as an outright release. The most optimistic about his chances was Arrowhead Pride media member Pete Sweeney.

“I haven’t seen anything to change the players in this room from our first projection,” Sweeney told readers, keeping Jones and Malik Herring behind George Karlaftis, Mike Danna and Felix Anudike-Uzomah.

“The first four players listed are sure bets, and Truman Jones could provide value on special teams,” he explained. “With 10 players listed between these two defensive line positions, Charles Omenihu’s mid-year return will be something to watch.”

Chiefs Digest beat reporter Matt Derrick and A-to-Z Sports Kansas City reporter Charles Goldman were both a little more hesitant about putting Jones on the 53. Each had the Chiefs keeping an extra interior defensive lineman rather than the edge rusher prospect.

However, they did have Jones making the practice squad for the second straight season.

The least confident about Jones — and the edge rusher room overall — was KSHB41 beat writer Nick Jacobs.

“No defensive end at camp has locked themselves in as the fourth defensive end,” Jacobs said at the time, predicting that both Jones and Herring would be cut with a new addition taking their place. To make matters worse, the veteran KC media member listed Jones as a player that is “putting out tape for [the] NFL” while Herring was put on the practice squad.

Chiefs’ Truman Jones Creates Social Media Buzz vs. Lions

It wasn’t just Stagner that noticed Jones’ showing versus the Lions. The second-year prospect managed to create a little bit of a buzz on social media, and it will be interesting to see if it carries over into the next round of roster projections.

“Chiefs DE Truman Jones might have played his way onto the roster today,” Goldman stated on X.

Arrowhead Pride film analyst Caleb James also commented: “Truman Jones is fighting to make this roster!!” Adding that he “love[s] seeing Truman Jones out there making some plays.”

“Truman jones putting together some fun snaps,” a fan weighed in. And another suggested that Jones is better than first-round pass rusher Anudike-Uzomah.

The former undrafted talent will have to continue to build on this performance if he wants to make the initial 53-man roster at defensive end.