Chiefs WR Rashee Rice Posts Cryptic Message as NFL World Awaits Injury Verdict

“As far as Rashee’s injury goes, we’re still testing him on things here, so I don’t have a definite

for you right now, but we will get it to you,” Reid said. “He’s not going to be available, obviously, this week so we’re going to make sure we get all the tests that need to be done, done and then we’ll let you know on that.”

After Kansas City’s 17-10 win over the division-rival Chargers on September 29, multiple reports surfaced that the Chiefs feared Rice had suffered a torn ACL during Kansas City’s road victory. That type of injury would sideline Rice for the remainder of the season. However, getting further testing on his knee suggests that Rice’s injury might not be as bad as originally anticipated, though we won’t know for sure until the team discloses the extent of his injury.

As of now, we know that Rice won’t be available for Kansas City’s Week 5 game, which will be a Monday Night Football matchup against the New Orleans Saints on October 7.

Rice suffered the knee injury late in the first quarter of the Chiefs’ Week 4 road game. The injury occurred when quarterback Patrick Mahomes attempted to tackle Chargers cornerback Kristian Fulton — who intercepted Mahomes’s first-down pass intended for tight end Travis Kelce — and made contact with Rice’s left leg.

Rice was carted to the locker room after he sat on the sideline for a couple of minutes. He was ruled out for the remainder of the game several minutes after he went into the locker room.

X Users React to Rashee Rice’s Cryptic Post

Users on X, formerly Twitter, reacted to Rice’s cryptic post on Instagram.

“The Chiefs are really going to dodge a bullet when this comes out in two hours that he has a bone bruise & hyper extended knee but his ACL/MCL are in perfect condition,” one person wrote. “The Gods really love that [expletive] franchise and I don’t know why.”

“This has me more confused than I was yesterday. But it seems a lot of athletes start talking the lord and Jesus when all hope is lost,” another person wrote.

“Where was the Lord when Patrick Mahomes sacrifice your season when he panicked after that terrible interception,” another person wrote.

“I think it just means the lord is keeping him strong through this difficult time of being out,” another person wrote.