Rashee Rice Has New Skill That Could Unlock His Full Potential

The Kansas City Chiefs are banking a lot on wide receiver Rashee Rice this season.

He is off to a solid start, catching six passes for 102 yards and one touchdown. As the Chiefs continue to open up the passing game even more, Rice’s numbers should become more potent. However, he has unlocked a new part of his game that will help him be a better receiver.

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid Praises WR Rashee Rice’s Run Blocking

Rice recently dropped a memorable line — “if you don’t block, you don’t get the rock.” He has taken that to heart, as Rice’s downfield run blocking has been noticeably dominant.

While speaking to the media on Wednesday, coach Andy Reid gave Rice his due as a run blocker.

“He’s a tough kid,” Reid said. “And he’s a really good blocker when he sets his mind to it to go in there and do that. They all have, really. They’ve all had their chances of being in the mix, in the box, and they’ve all done good.”

Rice has helped pave the way for Kenneth Walker III’s dominant start, as he leads off NFL running backs in rushing yards through the first two games.

Rashee Rice’s Run Blocking Is Also Paying Dividends for His Receiving Opportunities

Rice emerging as a good run blocker won’t limit him as a receiver. After Reid, Rice also spoke to the media Wednesday, and he explained how his biggest catch of the game against the Indianapolis Colts was set up by his run blocking abilities.

“The previous week I had a lot of plays where I would motion down to the line of scrimmage and block for the run game, knowing that the team we play (the Colts) would watch film and expect for me to go in that position and block,” Rice said.

The catch Rice is referring to went for a 30-yard gain, which can be credited to the Colts believing that Rice was going to block instead of run a route. The Chiefs’ revamped rushing attack is already paying off big, and opened things up for quarterback Patrick Mahomes to throw for 382 yards and three touchdowns last week.