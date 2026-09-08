Andy Reid Gives Rashee Rice Strong Endorsement Ahead of Week 1

The Kansas City Chiefs will kick off the 2026 season with a huge matchup against the Denver Broncos on “Monday Night Football.”

If the Chiefs are going to win that game, they will need their key players to be at their best. We know Patrick Mahomes will be under center, but he’ll need some help as he comes off a torn ACL and LCL from last season. One guy he’ll be leaning on in particular is wide receiver Rashee Rice.

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid Says WR Rashee Rice Is Ready to Go for Week 1

Reid spoke to the media Tuesday afternoon and gave updates on several players as the Chiefs head into battle with the Broncos (H/T KC Sports Network). Among them was Rice, who spent training camp and preseason getting his legs back under him after having arthroscopic knee surgery during the offseason.

“I like the way he’s progressed here coming off the knee,” Reid said. “Every day he’s gotten better and stronger. His endurance is better. He had a chance to play in the last preseason game, a few plays. I thought that was important. I think he’ll be fine going into this game (against Denver).”

Chiefs Need Full Season out of Rice in 2026

Rice was hit with a double whammy when he had to recover from knee surgery and serve a 30-day jail sentence at the same time from mid-May to mid-June. Fortunately, he participated in all of training camp. He should be in much better shape than he was entering camp, but the real test will come during regular season action.

Kansas City didn’t do much to address the receiver position during the offseason other than selecting Cyrus Allen in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. That means it is banking heavily on Rice to not only stay healthy, but also out of trouble. Rice has a lot on the line this as he enters the final year of his rookie contract.

Behind Rice are Allen, Xavier Worthy, and Tyquan Thornton. Allen has received a lot of hype since joining the Chiefs, and could carve out a significant role in the passing game. Like Rice, Worthy is also looking to rebound from an injury riddled 2025 season. Thornton is out to prove that he can be a well-rounded receiver and is more than just a deep threat.