Chiefs WR Rashee Rice’s Comment on Caitlin Clark’s Photo Causes a Stir

The Kansas City Chiefs‘ top wide receiver Rashee Rice wanted to show Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark some public support.

Clark, who’s coming off one of the best games of her WNBA career, scoring 23 points with 8 rebounds and 9 assists during the Fever’s win over the Chicago Sky, took a moment to reflect on her life on Instagram.

The No. 1 overall pick posted a photo of herself in a Fever jersey along with a throwback picture of a young Clark playing basketball and wrote, “Time flies🖤✨.”

While Clark’s post went viral, racking up over 520,000 likes, Rice’s supportive message turned some heads. While numerous fans liked Rice’s “🔥🤞🏾” comment, others didn’t want the problematic receiver writing on Clark’s Instagram post.

One Instagram user responded, “@doub11e_r cover your charges and law trouble first then comment.” Another person added, “@doub11e_r aren’t you in jail.”

Rice faces eight felony charges in connection to a six-vehicle car crash on March 30. Less than two weeks later, Rice was under investigation for allegedly hitting a photographer at a club in Dallas, KTSM reported. While the photographer who filed the police report wants charges against Rice dropped, “Dallas Police said in the same statement that it is still an active investigation,” the outlet noted.

The NFL is expected to suspend the 24-year-old receiver, however, the length of his punishment and when it will be handed down remains unknown.

Rashee Rice & Caitlin Clark Exchanged Jerseys During the Chiefs’ Christmas Day Game

Caitlin Clark 🤝 Rashee Rice The Iowa women’s basketball star popped out to Arrowhead for the Chiefs-Raiders game 🔥 (via @Chiefs) pic.twitter.com/79jRdmh8FE — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 25, 2023



Rice and Clark are not complete strangers. Clark, who grew up a Chiefs fan, attended Kansas City’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Day. When asked if she got to meet Taylor Swift, who also attended the matchup, Clark said no. “She’s a couple of tiers above my level,” Clark told reporters with a laugh.

However, Clark did get to meet Rice after the game and the two exchanged jerseys. The 22-year-old basketball phenom also recently received a shoutout from Brittany Mahomes.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes‘ wife celebrated Clark becoming the second WNBA player to post 150 points, 50 rebounds, and 50 assists in her first 10 games. Brittany shared on her Instagram Stories, “@caitlinclark22 keep doing your thing!! You’re a baller and it’s incredible to see what you’re doing for the game and women’s sports!!”

Chiefs News: Rashee Rice Spoke Out on His Off-the-Field Legal Issues

Chiefs’ Rashee Rice says he’s learned from offseason incidents: “Of course. I've learned so much. All I can do mature and continue to grow from that. This is a step in a better direction for me.” pic.twitter.com/OJSe77GmAZ — Jesse Newell (@jessenewell) June 8, 2024

Rice broke his silence on his ongoing legal issues while attending at a youth football camp on June 8, “Honestly, taking life day by day and being grateful for every day,” Rice told the Kansas City Star’s Jesse Newell of his current outlook on life.

“Nothing is possible without the grace of God, so we’re just out here trying to share the love and be blessed for every opportunity we get.” Rice acknowledged he hasn’t made the best decision this offseason.

“I’ve learned so much from that,” he said. “All I can do is mature and continue to grow from that. This is a step in a better direction for me.”

“Accidents and stuff like that happen, but all you can do is move forward and walk around being the same person, try to be positive so that everybody can feel your love and your great energy.”

Mahomes offered his No. 1 wide receiver support ahead of organized team activities. “I think it’s just trying to do whatever we can to teach him how to learn from his mistakes,” Mahomes told reporters on May 22.

“I mean, obviously that was a big mistake, but you have to learn from it, make sure it doesn’t happen again and try to do whatever you can to be the best person in society. Not only for yourself but for the people around you.”

“Right now we’re just going to keep trying to do whatever we can to get him on the right path so that he can be a great football player, obviously,” “But we want him to be a great person too.”