Rashee Rice Breaks Silence on Jail Sentence, Reveals How Chiefs Helped Him Through It

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice is speaking publicly about his 30-day jail sentence for the first time, calling the experience a “reality check” as he turns his attention toward the 2026 NFL season.

Rice addressed reporters at Chiefs training camp on August 11 after an offseason that included jail time, missed workouts and continued recovery from a knee injury.

The 26-year-old served 30 days after testing positive for THC in May, violating the terms of his probation stemming from his role in a six-car crash in Dallas in March 2024. He was released from jail on June 16.

Rice told reporters that he isn’t dwelling on what happened.

“Learning experience. It was a reality check. Don’t focus on the past, focus on what’s going on now,” Rice said.

The Chiefs receiver also said he’s “100% locked in and ready for the season” and believes he now has the “right people” around him.

Rashee Rice Calls 30 Days in Jail ‘Mentally Tough’

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Rice provided more details about what it was like spending 30 days in jail, describing the experience as “mentally tough.”

Despite being separated from the Chiefs, Rice said he found ways to remain connected with the organization.

“They gave me ways to communicate with my teammates still, as well as my athletic trainer,” Rice told reporters. “So, I mean, besides the hard times in there, I kept my mind right, watching shows, and as much Kevin Hart as I can to laugh. And then, without that, just communicate with everybody on the outside.”

Rice missed the Chiefs’ organized team activities and mandatory minicamp while dealing with his legal situation.

He was also continuing his recovery from a knee injury. According to court records, Rice received permission to leave jail for treatment at Parkland Hospital during his sentence.

Rice Served Jail Time After Probation Violation

Rice’s latest legal issue stemmed from the terms of his probation following the March 2024 crash.

The Texas State Attorney’s Office said Rice tested positive for marijuana, violating his probation and triggering the 30-day jail sentence that had previously been imposed.

Rice pleaded guilty in July 2025 to third-degree felony charges of collision involving serious bodily injury and racing on a highway causing bodily injury.

As part of the plea agreement, Rice received five years of deferred probation and 30 days in jail as a condition of his probation. The agreement initially gave him flexibility regarding when he would serve the jail time.

Prosecutors said Rice was driving a Lamborghini Urus SUV at 119 mph and made “multiple aggressive maneuvers around traffic” before striking other vehicles on North Central Expressway in Dallas in March 2024.

Authorities said Rice left the scene on foot without checking on people in the other vehicles.

Rice also paid one crash victim $1 million as part of a mediated agreement and another $115,000 toward victims’ medical expenses.