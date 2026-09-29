Rashee Rice Has Remodeled His Game After Current NFL All-Pro

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice is ramping up.

His numbers have improved each week, and he is coming off a season-high seven receptions for 88 yards during Week 3’s victory over the Miami Dolphins. As a whole, Rice has caught 13 passes for 190 yards and one touchdown in 2026.

Kansas City Chiefs WR Rashee Rice Has Drawn Inspiration From Puka Nucua’s Game

Part of why Rice doesn’t have gaudier stats is because Kansas City is running the ball in dominant fashion. Rice has quietly been apart of that, as he has embraced being a run blocker. Jesse Newell of The Athletic recently wrote that the Chiefs and Rice have modeled their approach after how the Los Angeles Rams utilize All-Pro wide receiver Puka Nacua.

“As the Chiefs shift more toward running and play-action — and borrow some offensive scheme from the Rams — Rice has been effective while building toward a Nacua-like identity.”

Kansas City’s new offensive identity has proven successful so far. Running back Kenneth Walker III leads the NFL in rushing, which is opening things up more for Rice.

“It’s part of an evolution for this Chiefs offense, which has transformed this season into an under-center attack that can put defenses in run-pass conflicts.”

Chiefs’ Offense Has Opposing Defenses Guessing

Not only has Walker run wild this season, but quarterback Patrick Mahomes has also gotten into a groove with the passing attack. That will put how opposing defenses prepare for Kansas City’s offense in a bind. A good example of that is Rice explaining to the media last week how a big reception against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2 was set up by his run blocking abilities.

“The previous week I had a lot of plays where I would motion down to the line of scrimmage and block for the run game, knowing that the team we play (the Colts) would watch film and expect for me to go in that position and block,” Rice said.

The catch went for a 30-yard gain, which can be credited to the Colts believing that Rice was going to block instead of run a route. He should continue to have opportunities like that throughout the season. If he makes the most of them, Rice could finally develop into the WR1 that we’ve been waiting for.