Chiefs WR Rashee Rice Responds to Eric Bieniemy’s ‘Hardheaded’ Comment

Kansas City chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice has a lot on the line in 2026.

His future is uncertain as he is entering the final year of his rookie contract. Rice has plenty of red flags from his past working against him, such as injuries and off-field trouble. However, if he can stay healthy and put up big numbers this season, he could earn a lucrative new contract — whether it’s from the Chiefs or another team.

Kansas City Chiefs WR Rashee Rice Credits OC Eric Bieniemy for Elevating His Game

Bieniemy is back in Kansas City for a second stint as offensive coordinator. A few weeks ago, he described Rice as “hardheaded,” but not necessarily in a bad way.

”The thing I love about Rashee is he’s tough, he’s very, very tough,” Bieniemy said. “Another thing, and I’m not saying this in a bad way, he’s hardheaded, and he is stubborn. He feels that he is good enough at certain things. I like that, because you have to get him to see it from a different point of view. When he can see it from a different point of view with a different set of eyes, now, it opens up his brain, and you can see it resonate.”

Rice was asked about Bieniemy’s comments while speaking to the media on Thursday, and Rice had nothing but praise for his new offensive coordinator (H/T KC Sports Network).

“Honestly, I don’t think there’s a ceiling for me,” Rice said. “He’s (Bieniemy) shown me a lot of ways I can get better every day, even if it’s something real small that I haven’t noticed. He wants the best out of everybody, not only me. When a coach is on you at all times, you see that he cares and he loves the game. He makes us love the game as much as he does.”

Eric Bieniemy Striving to Bring Chiefs’ Offense Back to Prominence

Kansas City’s offense hasn’t been the same since Bieniemy left after the 2022 season. One of the major reasons the Chiefs brought him back was because they felt like they missed the strong discipline and leadership qualities that he possesses. Under previous offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, the offense felt laxed and unfocused to detail.

The Chiefs are expected to be more physical on offense in 2026 with a renewed emphasis on the rushing attack. The interior of Kansas City’s offensive line is one of the best in the NFL, and the Chiefs got a huge upgrade at running back when they signed Kenneth Walker III during the offseason. If Bieniemy brings back accountability and toughness to K.C.’s offense, it should return to being an elite unit as it was before.