Chiefs Predicted to Copy Cowboys in Handling of Rashee Rice Next Offseason

The Kansas City Chiefs‘ top wideout, Rashee Rice, faced yet more controversy last week when he was revealed to have failed a drug test in violation of his probation that saw him convicted for his part in a multi-vehicle crash back in 2024, that will see him spend 30 days in jail.

Rice also had clean-up surgery on his knee the week prior that will keep him out for two months. Yet given that he will now spend the first month of that behind bars, that timeline could end up being extended closer to the start of the season, although it is unlikely at this point that he would miss any regular season action.

Much of the subsequent discussion since then has focused on what the future may look like for Rice in the league.

Whilst this is less of an issue than some of his prior off-the-field issues, which have included both civil and criminal charges put forth against him – as there is no lingering fear of him ending up with another sentence or further jail time beyond the 30 days – it is certainly a further indictment on his character.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated postulated back on May 19 that this could end up being a “nine-figure mistake” for the 26-year old. Yet, speaking on May 24 on 985 The Sports Hub, Breer noted that the most likely course of action for the Chiefs is to franchise tag him, rather than simply let him walk or low-ball him in contract negotiations.

“I think they probably handle him like Dallas handled George Pickens—let’s tag him and let’s see”, Breer said.

Will the Chiefs Franchise Tag Rashee Rice in 2027?

Much of what Kansas City does with the former SMU product in March 2027 will come down to his production in 2026.

Despite having impressed over the course of his first three seasons in the league – whilst on the field at least – Rice has yet to secure just a 1,000 yard receiving season, something that 20 players managed in 2025 alone.

However, the exploding market for wide receivers over the past couple of years has seen the franchise tag become far more appealing.

Chiefs’ Rice Situation Could End Up Mirroring Pickens’

George Pickens, who after some questions about his locker room value and some inconsistent play in Pittsburgh, received the $27 million tag from the Dallas Cowboys in March after having his best season yet that culminated in him receiving a second-team All-Pro nod.

For context, that makes him just the 15th highest paid wideout in the NFL, below the likes of D.J. Moore and the now in-limbo Brandon Aiyuk.

Next offseason, the tag is projected to increase to around $31.5 million, which would take him to 8th – although players like Zay Flowers, and potentially Jordan Addison could end up making that ranking closer to 10th.

If Rice keeps his head down and has his best season yet in terms of production, the tag is certainly an option. But if further things arise, the Chiefs may not even feel comfortable giving that to him.