8-Time Pro Bowler ‘Makes Plenty of Sense’ for Chiefs as Veteran Depth

At this stage of the offseason, the Kansas City Chiefs are typically in evaluation mode. And as the veteran free agent market takes shape around the NFL, expect KC to look into a depth piece — or potential emergency starter — at positions like offensive tackle, running back and cornerback.

Regarding the latter, Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and defensive backs coach Dave Merritt have already admitted that there’s no replacing L’Jarius Sneed in 2024. Hinting at a committee approach at cornerback without him while addressing the media on May 30.

That opens the door for a veteran addition if the Chiefs determine that they need a little insurance and experience behind the youth. The more expensive option — if Kansas City goes this route — is Stephon Gilmore, but Bleacher Report analyst Kristopher Knox suggested a more affordable candidate on June 1.

“Patrick Peterson would also make plenty of sense for the Chiefs, who traded L’Jarius Sneed this offseason,” Knox wrote. Acknowledging that “Kansas City has a couple of talented young corners in Jaylen Watson and Trent McDuffie.” And you can’t forget Joshua Williams — who is often ignored despite major strides in 2023.

“A championship-caliber defense can never have too much cornerback depth, [however],” the analyst argued. “And if Peterson is looking to finish his career with a ring, there isn’t a more attractive team for him than the Chiefs.”

Ageless Patrick Peterson’s Stats Have Hardly Dipped

When you look at Peterson’s phenomenal career from an analytical standpoint, his worst coverage years came at the end of his run in Arizona from 2019 through 2020.

Since then, the ageless wonder has somehow rejuvenated his game with the Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers.

According to Pro Football Focus, Peterson allowed a passer rating of 66.8 and 80.4 the past two seasons, for example. More impressive were his 51.7 reception percentage and 186 yards after the catch when targeted in 2023.

The latter was only 23 more yards than Sneed in a greater number of coverage snaps.

One final area Peterson brings a lot to the table is as a playmaker and ball hawk. He has 36 career interceptions and forced eight incompletions last season. For reference, McDuffie only forced two incompletions in 2023, while Sneed forced 17 and was two off the league lead.

As you can see, Peterson may not be an All-Pro at age 33 (34 in July), but he’s still a very reliable cornerback with loads of knowledge and experience to pass down.

Patrick Peterson Could Act as Perfect Mentor for Youthful Chiefs CB Core

When you make a veteran acquisition late in the offseason, there are a few aspects to consider and not all of them revolve around said player’s on-field impact.

One underrated byproduct of most veteran signings is the influence that they may or may not have on younger prospects. In that sense, Peterson would make for a tremendous addition.

The 13-year pro, eight-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro has often been praised as a teammate, having been voted as a defensive team captain earlier in his career with the Arizona Cardinals. He has also generally been spoken highly of by the organizations he’s made stops with.

Having him around to mentor players like McDuffie, Williams, Watson, Nazeeh Johnson, Nic Jones, Chamarri Conner and 2024 draft pick Kamal Hadden certainly isn’t a horrible idea.

Of course, there is a downside too. With Peterson, Kansas City is forced to make one more roster cut at cornerback — or another position — that they weren’t necessarily going to make before. Someone like Jones, 2023 UDFA Ekow Boye-Doe or 2024 OTA standout Kelvin Joseph, perhaps.

Peterson has also never been a backup throughout his career, starting 16 games for the Steelers in 2023. Would he be willing to potentially slot into a rotational role in KC?

It’s an interesting free agent suggestion to say the least, but it’s also a signing the Chiefs likely only make if they’re feeling uncertain about their cornerback room. As of now, that doesn’t appear to be the case.