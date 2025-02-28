Struggling Chiefs Draft Pick Could Be on Hot Seat This Summer: Insider

Hi, Subscriber

  0 Shares
Chiefs offensive tackle Wanya Morris.
Getty
Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Wanya Morris could be fighting for a roster spot in 2025.

Recent Kansas City Chiefs third rounder Wanya Morris appears to be the latest KC offensive tackle experiment that could very quickly go up in flames.

Despite their success on the interior of the offensive line, the Chiefs have struggled to find and develop offensive tackle prospects since moving on from mainstays Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz in 2021. And whether it’s Lucas Niang, Darian Kinnard, Morris or 2024 rookie Kingsley Suamataia (still TBD), OT prospects have come and gone like the wind in Kansas City.

Per long-time ESPN beat reporter and Chiefs insider Adam Teicher on February 27, this spring and summer could be make or break for Morris, as he now finds himself on the same hot seat that Niang was just on in recent camps.

“Morris washed out in his bid to become the starting left tackle in 2024,” Teicher wrote, naming him as the number one non-free agent KC player that could change teams in 2025.

“An expected competition between Morris and rookie Kingsley Suamataia never developed at training camp and Suamataia became the starter,” the reporter recapped. “Then Morris struggled so badly after replacing Suamataia early in the season that he too was benched.”

“Morris, a 2023 third-round pick, was healthy but inactive for all three postseason games,” Teicher went on, concluding: “The Chiefs should be wary of giving up on a young player too early, but if Morris doesn’t show more during the offseason and training camp this year, it’s best for all parties if he moves on.”

Chiefs Plan to Get ‘Creative’ When It Comes to Left Tackle Position in 2025

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach spoke about finding a new left tackle at the NFL Combine on February 25 and his comments didn’t project a whole lot of confidence toward Morris and Suamataia.

“I told Andy [Reid] the other day that the best way to get a left tackle is to have a really bad season, get a Top 10 pick and take one in the draft,” Veach joked. “But that’s not the way we do things around here. We have to be a little more creative.”

He also noted that all seven offensive tackles that KC graded as first-round prospects were off the board before pick No. 20 last year.

“The depth at the position just isn’t there,” Veach added. “So, we’ve got to look hard at it, and at free agency.”

Clearly, the Chiefs do not feel overly confident that either Morris or Suamataia will turn things around and develop into the answer this spring and summer, which means at least one newcomer will be brought in.

Going one step further, that also means one less roster spot come cutdown time. Feeding into Teicher’s theory that Morris could be fighting for his job during training camp.

Chiefs HC Andy Reid Says KC Is ‘Looking at’ Left Tackle in Free Agency & the Draft

Similar to Veach, Reid was fairly blunt in acknowledging that Kansas City is on the hunt for a new left tackle while speaking on February 25.

“We’re keeping everything wide open there as we do this thing,” Reid said. “We’re really digging in on what’s available potentially in free agency and what’s available in the draft.”

He added that “it’s probably too early to go there, but that’s a position that we’re looking at for sure.”

With the Chiefs openly admitting that they need a new left tackle, expect Patrick Mahomes’ blindside to be priority number one this offseason now that Travis Kelce appears to be back, and KC has franchise tagged right guard Trey Smith.

