Travis Kelce Gives 5-Word Final Response To Retirement Speculation – Report

Travis Kelce‘s retirement rumors have been a mainstay of the Kansas City Chiefs‘ offseason drama after a brutal loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.

After some initial ponderings, Kelce was reported to be leaning towards coming back; reports that were then magnified by the Chiefs general manager, who was “fired up” to see him again this spring.

However, nothing had been confirmed from the horse’s mouth – until Thursday morning, where a source well-believed to be Kelce issued a five-word reply on the Pat McAfee Show that put all doubts to rest.

“I’m coming back, for sure”.

I reached out to source(s) on the future of @tkelce.. Source(s) said I’M COMING BACK FOR SURE.. I’m gonna get in the best shape of my life this offseason.. I’ve got a real bad taste in my mouth with how I played in that last game and I can’t go out like that!!!! #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/HqfpdqEjqa — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 27, 2025

Kelce Report Confirms That He Will Play For The Chiefs In 2025

“I’m going to try to get to the best shape I’ve been this offseason and get back to the mountaintop – got a real bad taste in my mouth with how I played in that last game and how I got the guys ready for battle” Kelce texted to McAfee, “I can’t go out like that.”

