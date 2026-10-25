Why Did Seattle Let Kenneth Walker Go to the Chiefs? Inside K9’s Time as a Seahawk

Kenneth Walker III helped the Seattle Seahawks win Super Bowl LX in February, but the running back knew he would not return to the team when free agency began.

The reigning Super Bowl MVP signed a three-year, $43 million contract with the Kansas City Chiefs on March 9. The deal included $28.7 million guaranteed and could reach $45 million with incentives.

When USA TODAY Sports asked Walker in May whether he was close to returning to Seattle, he answered briefly.

“Not close,” Walker said.

Seattle’s decision to let Walker leave has received renewed attention ahead of the Chiefs’ Week 7 matchup against the Seahawks on Sunday, October 25.

Walker has rushed for an NFL-leading 665 yards through five games with Kansas City, while Seattle enters the matchup with a 3-3 record.

Recent reports have provided additional details about the Seahawks’ concerns regarding Walker’s injury history, the contract they were willing to offer and their plans for his role in the offense.

Kenneth Walker’s Super Bowl Run Ended With an Awkward Exchange With Seahawks GM

Walker spent four seasons in Seattle after the Seahawks selected him in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He finished second in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting in his first season and later shared backfield duties with Zach Charbonnet.

When Charbonnet suffered a season-ending injury in 2025, Walker took on a larger role.

Over Seattle’s final three regular-season games, he averaged 5.9 yards per carry on 42 attempts as the Seahawks secured the NFC’s No. 1 seed.

He followed that performance with three rushing touchdowns against the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round and 111 scrimmage yards against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game.

Walker then rushed for 135 yards in Seattle’s 29-13 Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots, earning MVP honors.

However, an awkward exchange followed during the team’s championship parade.

Seahawks general manager John Schneider appeared to have had a few drinks when he took the microphone to celebrate the victory.

“Ken Walker being the MVP, let’s go!” Schneider shouted.

The general manager then claimed Walker approached him to negotiate a contract.

“He tried negotiating with me five minutes ago. It was really weird. M-V-P! M-V-P!”

Walker later disputed the comment on Instagram Stories.

“Must’ve been da liquor he drinking cuz I never said dat shi!” Walker wrote, adding two laughing emojis.

The exchange resurfaced on social media ahead of Walker’s return to Seattle, with Chiefs fans suggesting the moment marked the beginning of his departure.

Seahawks Had Concerns About Walker’s Injuries Before Chiefs Offered $43 Million

ESPN’s Nate Taylor and Brady Henderson reported that Seattle’s decision-makers had concerns about Walker’s availability throughout his four seasons with the organization.

According to the reporters, the Seahawks “decision-makers had reservations about [Walker’s] availability dating to his rookie season.”

Those concerns influenced how much Seattle was willing to spend to retain him.

The Seahawks were “only willing to go as high as roughly $10 million per season to re-sign him in March,” the reporters wrote.

Kansas City offered Walker an average annual salary of approximately $14.3 million.

The Chiefs also presented an opportunity that Seattle was unwilling to provide.

“Even if the Seahawks were willing to match Kansas City’s contract, the Chiefs were offering something Seattle hadn’t — a chance to be featured,” the ESPN reporters wrote.

Seattle preferred to keep Walker in a timeshare rather than make him its primary running back.

The Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar previously reported that the Seahawks never held “serious discussions” about re-signing Walker and did not offer him a contract before free agency.

Schneider also declined to use the franchise tag to keep the Super Bowl MVP.

John Schneider Explains Seahawks’ Decision to Move On From Kenneth Walker

After Walker signed with Kansas City, Schneider discussed Seattle’s approach to replacing him on 710 Seattle Sports radio.

“That’s a position where you can find guys,” Schneider said in March. “Obviously, [Walker was] outstanding, and everybody’s really excited for him. I mean, that’s a great, great contract for a running back.”

The general manager pointed to George Holani’s contributions late last season and Seattle’s addition of Emanuel Wilson from the Green Bay Packers.

The Seahawks also selected running back Jadarian Price with the 32nd overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

However, injuries have affected Seattle’s backfield.

Price landed on injured reserve after suffering a chest injury two games into the season, while Charbonnet had not returned to practice ahead of Week 7.

Wilson leads Seattle’s running backs with 303 rushing yards. The Seahawks have accumulated 643 rushing yards as a team, 22 fewer than Walker’s individual total for Kansas City.

Despite the decision to move on, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald praised Walker’s performance with the Chiefs during an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio.

“I think it’s a combination of, you see the stats and you’re like, man, that’s a lot of stats,” Macdonald said. “And then you turn the tape on and see how they’re playing and how he’s playing and you’re like, ‘That makes sense. No one has tackled this guy yet.’ It’s the things we knew about Ken, that he does really well. He’s so strong, he’s decisive, he’s got great vision. He’s also come alive in the pass game. They’re doing a great job with him. He’s playing probably at the highest level in the league right now.”

Kenneth Walker Reveals Why He Wanted to Join Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs

Walker said he and his father discussed what they wanted from his next team before he entered free agency.

Their priorities included joining a competitive organization with an opportunity to contend for another championship.

“Really being able to compete, try to make it to the playoffs, make it to the Super Bowl,” Walker said. “Just things like that. We got Pat and everybody else on that team. I feel like we got that great chance.”

The running back has become central to Kansas City’s offense.

He has recorded 106 carries for 665 yards and six rushing touchdowns, averaging 6.3 yards per attempt. He has also scored twice as a receiver.

Walker discussed his confidence after joining the Chiefs.

“I know myself,” Walker said. “I know I can bring explosiveness. I know I got great vision.”

Kansas City enters Sunday’s game with a 5-0 record, and Walker hasn’t lost with his new team.

Patrick Mahomes Addresses Walker’s Return to Seattle for Week 7

Walker has not publicly expressed interest in seeking revenge against the Seahawks.

When asked Wednesday about facing his former team, he focused on Kansas City’s preparation.

“I’m just focused on critiquing the mistakes we made,” Walker said, according to the Associated Press. “Once we get to that point, we’ll see.”

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes also addressed what the matchup would mean for his teammate.

“I know it’s going to be a special moment for him to get back to the place where you kind of built your career, and won a Super Bowl,” Mahomes said Wednesday. “Those fans were the people around him for all that. A lot of those people were teammates he grew up with as well in the NFL. It will be a special moment for him.”

Mahomes also emphasized Kansas City’s goal for the matchup.

“But at the end of the day,” he added, “we have to win a football game.”

The Chiefs will face the Seahawks on Sunday, October 25, at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. Central Time on “Sunday Night Football.”