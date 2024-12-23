Chiefs Sign Former Aaron Rodgers Red Zone Threat Ahead of Week 17

The Kansas City Chiefs are signing a new veteran tight end and red zone threat for quarterback Patrick Mahomes ahead of Week 17.

“We have signed TE Robert Tonyan to the Practice Squad,” the team relayed on December 23.

Tonyan first made a name for himself with the Green Bay Packers, joining the organization as an undrafted free agent in 2018. Slowly but surely, he carved out a role for himself inside an offense led by future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Over the course of his five seasons in Green Bay, Tonyan racked up 1,437 receiving yards in 68 regular season appearances (18 starts). The 6-foot-5 target also developed into a solid red zone threat for Rodgers, scoring 17 touchdowns with the Packers.

Tonyan’s breakout campaign came in 2020, when he posted a career-high 586 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.

He spent the 2023 season with the Chicago Bears and parts of this year with the Minnesota Vikings, but Tonyan has yet to recapture his Packers magic as an offensive playmaker since parting ways with both Rodgers and the NFC North franchise.

As for playoff experience, Tonyan does have some. Over four postseason appearances with Green Bay, the tight end registered 8 catches for 82 yards and 1 touchdown.

Robert Tonyan Signing Supports Chiefs Tight End Room That Has Been Ravaged by Injuries

Tonyan should help bolster the KC tight end room, which has been devastated by injuries in 2024.

Most recently, undrafted rookie Baylor Cupp was placed on the practice squad injured list for the second time this season, leaving only veteran Anthony Firkser inside the organization behind Travis Kelce and Noah Gray — and the Chiefs just used up Firkser’s final practice squad elevation in Week 16.

Of course, Kansas City could elect to sign Firkser to the 53-man roster so that he’s available to them against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but now they have another option.

It typically takes new additions some time to get up to speed with head coach Andy Reid’s offensive system and playbook, but it’s possible Tonyan gets a trial-by-fire audition on Christmas Day. The Chiefs have consistently elevated a third tight end from the practice squad over the past several weeks, so expect either Firkser or Tonyan to be out there come Wednesday.

Potential Chiefs WR Target Diontae Johnson Claimed by Texans: Report

In other news, the Chiefs will not be claiming or signing former 1,000-yard wide receiver Diontae Johnson — who was linked to Kansas City by ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

On December 23, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported that the Houston Texans have claimed Johnson off waivers ahead of Week 17. This comes on the heels of season-ending injuries to Texans star WRs Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell.

Johnson burst onto the NFL scene with the Steelers in 2019. A former third-round selection out of Toledo, Johnson accumulated 391 catches and 4,363 receiving yards in five regular-season campaigns. He also tallied 25 touchdowns.

Pittsburgh traded Johnson to the Carolina Panthers this offseason and his career has gone off the rails since then. After struggling in Carolina, the veteran was traded once again, this time to the Baltimore Ravens.

That didn’t work out either, however, as Johnson was eventually suspended by the Ravens for refusing to play in a game.

Johnson is a talented playmaker, but trouble has followed him wherever he’s gone. Perhaps, the Chiefs are better off “missing out” on this potential waiver claim — especially with Hollywood Brown returning at wide receiver in Week 16.