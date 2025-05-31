Chiefs Draft Pick Looks Bulked Up at OTAs Ahead of Do-or-Die Summer

Wide receiver Skyy Moore’s career hasn’t gone as planned since being drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022, but the start of OTAs this week revealed a change in the youngster’s physical appearance ahead of a do-or-die training camp.

“Skyy Moore looks to have added some muscle to his frame this offseason after his injury last season,” sports radio host and KC reporter Darren Smith noted on X. While also sharing a photo of Moore at OTAs.

Based on Smith’s picture, Moore certainly appears to have bulked up a bit over the offseason.

Amid a disappointing start to his NFL career, 2024 turned out to be the most challenging campaign for Moore so far. As he only dressed for 6 games, logging zero catches on 3 targets.

Moore had already tumbled down the depth chart since his rookie year, getting overtaken by newcomers like Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, Hollywood Brown and more. Before those various WR selections and signings, Moore averaged right around 250 receiving yards in each of his first two seasons.

Skyy Moore’s Chiefs Scholarship Is Over, Must Win Roster Spot at OTAs & Camp

Gone are the days of Moore being guaranteed a roster spot. Heading into the final year of his rookie contract, the odds of him being a part of the Chiefs long-term have shifted from likely to doubtful, and it feels like there’s a decent chance Moore is cut this summer if he doesn’t impress.

For starters, Kansas City has added depth at wide receiver, crowding out Moore.

Rice is healthy, Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster have re-signed, Worthy has solidified a starting role, and the Chiefs just drafted Jalen Royals.

Assuming those five make the Week 1 roster, that doesn’t leave much space for Moore, who would be competing with players like return specialist Nikko Remigio, fan favorite Justyn Ross, early OTAs standout Tyquan Thornton, recent addition Jason Brownlee, and a new crop of UDFAs led by Elijhah Badger.

Realistically, Moore’s best shot is to not only prove he can still make an impact as a receiver, but as a returner, too.

And then there’s the matter of his $2 million-plus cap hit. The Chiefs can save roughly $1.585 million by cutting Moore before Week 1, according to Over the Cap, and why wouldn’t they if the decision is a toss-up?

Added “muscle” or not, the odds are stacked against Moore in 2025.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Says Skyy Moore’s Job Is ‘to Compete’ in 2025

KC reporters asked quarterback Patrick Mahomes about his “expectations” for Moore heading into the 2025 season during the media session on May 29.

“His job is to come in here to compete,” Mahomes responded. “Skyy always is one of the hardest-working guys on the football field, and whenever his number is called, you see him go out there and he makes plays happen.”

“And so, like I said, [Chiefs GM Brett] Veach has brought in such great competition in that [WR] room that [I] kind of go in with an open mind,” the KC quarterback continued. “And you let guys go out there and compete and try to see who the best five, six, seven, eight — [however many] guys that is [who] make the team — but it’s all about competing and making each other better.”

Reading between the lines of when you hear Mahomes talk about Moore or Ross rather than Rice or Worthy, there’s a clear difference.

The Chiefs QB knows which players are certain to make the roster and which aren’t. And his long message to Moore can be condensed into one singular word: “Compete.”