Chiefs WR on ‘Short Leash’ as Fan Favorite Attempts to Steal Roster Spot

For the second straight Kansas City Chiefs training camp, two wide receivers find themselves on a collision course, and those players are former second-round pick Skyy Moore and former undrafted WR Nikko Remigio.

While projecting the 90-man depth chart amid OTAs, A-to-Z Sports Kansas City reporter Charles Goldman placed Moore with the second-team wide receivers and Remigio with the third-team unit.

Stating: “The first-team unit is exactly what the Chiefs were hoping for a season ago [with Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy and Hollywood Brown]. On the second team, you’ve got a pair of veterans [in Moore and JuJu Smith-Schuster] and the team’s fourth-round rookie [Jalen Royals].”

“The coaching staff has shown that they like Skyy Moore’s ability to plug in at every wide receiver position,” Goldman continued, explaining his placement with the Chiefs’ second-team WRs. “He’ll get opportunities during offseason workouts and training camp, but make no mistake that he’s on a short leash.”

He warned that “another injury could sink [Moore’s] chances” of making the roster.

And if the Chiefs were to finally cut Moore heading into the final year of his rookie contract, Remigio would be the most likely player to steal his spot due to their similarities as versatile slot specialists with the additional ability as a returner.

“Nikko Remigio could hardly crack the wide receiver rotation a season ago,” Goldman wrote, regarding the UDFA fan favorite. “While I’m hopeful for a step forward, I’m not holding my breath.”

Chiefs WR Nikko Remigio Still Headlines Returner Depth Chart

Remigio’s advantage over Moore is his superpower as a returner. The Chiefs have tried Moore as a returner in the past, and it hasn’t really worked out. It’s unclear if they’ll give him another shot on special teams in 2025.

As for Remigio, he currently headlines the returner depth chart in Goldman’s view.

At punt returner, Goldman argued that “Remigio has earned the right to be the incumbent starter.” Putting him ahead of Worthy and rookie running back Brashard Smith, among others.

At kick returner, the beat writer utilized pairings, putting Remigio and Smith as his starting unit, and Royals and Carson Steele as his second-team unit.

“I think pairing rookies with veterans is the way to go here, at least early on, until they get the swing of the NFL’s new kickoff rule,” Goldman explained. Adding: “Remigio and Steele can both take some of the newcomers under their wing.”

This positions Remigio in a great spot in both special teams areas, with Moore nowhere to be found. However, if players like Worthy, Steele, Smith and/or Royals unseat Remigio as the lead returner this summer, the Chiefs would have less of a reason to keep him around over Moore.

How Many Wide Receivers Will Make Chiefs’ 53-Man Roster in 2025?

That brings us to the annual summer question: How many Chiefs WRs will make the 53-man roster?

This number generally falls somewhere between five and seven, but has skewed on the higher side in recent years.

On April 28, within an early 53-man roster projection, Goldman predicted that six WRs would make the Chiefs’ roster this year. His selections were Rice, Worthy, Brown, Royals, Smith-Schuster and Remigio — leaving Moore on the outside looking in.

“This is going to be a tough wide receiver room to crack,” Goldman first acknowledged. Before settling on the fact that “I think return ability keeps Remigio on the roster.”

From there, he noted that “Smith-Schuster earns the last spot over Skyy Moore as a veteran.”

To make Remigio and Moore’s respective roads to the 53 even more difficult in 2025, New England Patriots cast-off Tyquan Thornton and undrafted rookie Mac Dalena have been identified as early standouts at OTAs. Not to mention another former fan and staff favorite, ex-UDFA Justyn Ross, is still lurking as well.