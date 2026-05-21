Chiefs Linked to Former All-Pro WR After Rashee Rice’s Arrest

The Kansas City Chiefs have worked hard on rebuilding their roster this offseason, but a big part of their plan involves star wide receiver Rashee Rice staying on the field. Unfortunately, Rice cannot keep himself out of trouble off the field, and his latest arrest, which will see him spend 30 days in jail, could force the Chiefs’ front office into action.

When Rice has managed to play early in his pro career, he’s proven himself to be one of the best players at his position in the league, but he has been unable to be consistently available for his team. With Kansas City potentially needing more help at the wide receiver position, the team has been linked to former All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs in free agency.

Chiefs Labeled Top Landing Spot for Stefon Diggs in Free Agency

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Rice has played in just 12 games over the past two seasons, and while his numbers during his time on the field are strong (77 REC, 859 YDS, 7 TD, 6 CAR, 21 YDS, 1 TD), he hasn’t been reliable when it comes to actually being on the field. Now, he’s recovering from surgery he underwent to fix a knee injury earlier this offseason while in jail, which isn’t exactly ideal.

The silver lining for the Chiefs is that there are still several wide receivers available in free agency who could conceivably make an immediate impact for the team if they were to be signed. One such option is Diggs, who is fresh off a strong bounce-back season with the New England Patriots. After suffering a torn ACL in 2024 while with the Houston Texans, Diggs returned and starred for the Pats as Drake Maye’s top target in the passing game (85 REC, 1,013 YDS, 4 TD).

Diggs isn’t exactly the same type of player that Rice is, but he can consistently create separation against man coverage, and he has strong hands that help him haul in contested catches. As Rice’s latest legal situation continues to unfold, NFL insider Jason La Canfora of SportsBoom revealed that folks across the league believe K.C. could end up making a play for Diggs.

“With Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice now back in legal trouble and dealing with more health concerns, and that team leaning very hard into its defensive needs in the draft over pass catchers, multiple personnel execs from other teams told me they believe Diggs, while not a replacement for Rice’s explosion, would be a strong fit in Andy Reid’s offence as a secondary piece,” La Canfora reported.

Should the Chiefs Sign Stefon Diggs?

Diggs doesn’t exactly have the cleanest off-field record himself, but he has proven that, assuming he’s healthy, he can make himself available for whoever his quarterback is. Considering all the issues the Chiefs are currently dealing with involving Rice, Diggs’ consistency is precisely the sort of trait that this team is looking for in its wide receiver room.

There’s no doubt that Diggs is drawing interest from several suitors across the league, but he doesn’t seem to be in a rush to sign with a team just yet. Conversely, Kansas City likely isn’t going to rush into any decisions regarding Rice’s status, but if his situation continues to trend in the wrong direction, bringing Diggs to town could make a lot of sense for both parties.